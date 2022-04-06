Nigeria’s economy short circuits despite oil gains

Nigeria’s long-awaited Dangote oil refinery is expected to start production towards the end of this year. The event could not come soon enough for citizens, who are feeling the pinch of high inflation and the effects of a frayed energy system.

In 2021, Nigeria’s economy grew at its fastest rate since the 2015 oil price crash. But recent reports from the West African country paint a grim picture of the state of the continent’s largest economy: Nigeria has recently been gripped by fuel scarcity, worsened by substandard imported oil, which caused residents to queue for hours at petrol stations. The crisis lasted two months.