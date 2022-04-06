Subscribe

Business

Nigeria’s economy short circuits despite oil gains

An aerial view of trucks parked on the road side waiting to get access into Tincan port in Apapa, Lagos, on January 11, 2021. - At the beginning of 2020, just before the coronavirus crisis, 99% of exports and more than 89% of imports passed through the seas, almost exclusively via Lagos. After oil, the port of Lagos, which stretches from Apapa to Tin Can island, is the second largest source of income for the African giant. (Photo by Benson Ibeabuchi / AFP) (Photo by BENSON IBEABUCHI/AFP via Getty Images)
0

Nigeria’s long-awaited Dangote oil refinery is expected to start production towards the end of this year. The event could not come soon enough for citizens, who are feeling the pinch of high inflation and the effects of a frayed energy system. 

In 2021, Nigeria’s economy grew at its fastest rate since the 2015 oil price crash. But recent reports from the West African country paint a grim picture of the state of the continent’s largest economy: Nigeria has recently been gripped by fuel scarcity, worsened by substandard imported oil, which caused residents to queue for hours at petrol stations. The crisis lasted two months. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Environment

Climate justice requires women’s leadership

Only a third of leadership positions in climate-change negotiations are held by women, even though women are the most vulnerable to the worst effects of global warming
laura chinchilla and maria fernanda espinosa
Friday

Loved and loathed: Why is Cassper Nyovest settling scores in...

Unveiling yet another one of his entrepreneurial lanes, the rapper’s new boxing venture is proving popular but fans think it needs higher production values
shingai darangwa
Business

Nigeria’s economy short circuits despite oil gains

M&G Premium

Africa’s largest oil producer has not been able to cash in fully on the price rally because of lacklustre production and its reliance on imported fuel
Sarah Smit
National

South Africa could help to fill agricultural-commodity gap arising from...

M&G Premium

Africa imported $4-billion worth of agricultural products from Russia in 2020. Of the total, 90% was wheat and 6% sunflower oil
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×