Retailers such as Woolworths, Shoprite and Pepkor are set to put a further squeeze on already strained South Africans as they look to offset inflation by raising the price of goods in their shopping aisles.

Supply chain disruptions since the Covid-19 pandemic began about two years ago and the outbreak of war in Russia and Ukraine earlier this year have combined to stoke inflation around the world as oil prices, which feed into fuel, fertiliser and other sectors, have gained significantly.