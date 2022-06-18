Subscribe

After Comair, how will the South African aviation industry fare?

Grounded: A British Airways plane at OR Tambo International Airport. Comair could not be rescued and SAA is still building up its number of flights. Photos: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg/Getty Images/ Bloomberg
Price hikes and low seat capacity will probably be the hallmark of Comair’s exodus from the South African aviation industry, which was in serious trouble before the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted air travel around the world.

But Comair’s demise creates an opportunity for international airlines to enter the domestic market.

Comair, which had operated for 76 years, was placed under provisional liquidation by the high court on Tuesday and will now start the process of winding down its operations.  

The effect on the local industry could be dire, because Comair supplied about 40% of the domestic seat capacity. 

Anathi Madubela
Anathi Madubela is a business journalist with a keen interest in the retail sector.

Local ticket prices have risen by at least 35% to 40% as a result of Comair’s collapse
