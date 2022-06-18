After Comair, how will the South African aviation industry fare?

Price hikes and low seat capacity will probably be the hallmark of Comair’s exodus from the South African aviation industry, which was in serious trouble before the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted air travel around the world.

But Comair’s demise creates an opportunity for international airlines to enter the domestic market.

Comair, which had operated for 76 years, was placed under provisional liquidation by the high court on Tuesday and will now start the process of winding down its operations.

The effect on the local industry could be dire, because Comair supplied about 40% of the domestic seat capacity.