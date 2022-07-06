Subscribe

Business

Relief: Government must guard SA’s poor against inflation’s assault

(Guillem Sartorio/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
0

With record-high inflation and fears of a recession weighing down on consumers the world over, some governments have stepped in to ensure their constituents aren’t totally crushed, but South Africa likely does not have the resources to similarly step up.

In some countries, like Saudi Arabia, France and parts of the United States, governments are planning to reach into their public coffers to offer residents so-called “inflation relief” in the form of grant increases and new, once-off, direct cash transfers. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Business

Relief: Government must guard SA’s poor against inflation’s assault

M&G Premium

It could prove difficult for government to loosen its grip on the public purse, but economists say the current extraordinary circumstances require intervention
Sarah Smit
Friday

The best booze and chocolate pairings

On World Chocolate Day on 7 July, experience chocolate like never before, paired with your favourite adult drink
dimpho masopha
National

Eskom and unions reach wage agreement, workers back at work

The power utility warned that the system would take some time to recover because maintenance work had been postponed because of the unprotected strike
anathi madubela
National

Start of State Security Agency R1-million theft case delayed

Thuso Oesi, a former SSA administrator accused of fraud, did not arrive in court for medical reasons
khaya koko
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×