Relief: Government must guard SA’s poor against inflation’s assault

With record-high inflation and fears of a recession weighing down on consumers the world over, some governments have stepped in to ensure their constituents aren’t totally crushed, but South Africa likely does not have the resources to similarly step up.

In some countries, like Saudi Arabia, France and parts of the United States, governments are planning to reach into their public coffers to offer residents so-called “inflation relief” in the form of grant increases and new, once-off, direct cash transfers.