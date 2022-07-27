Subscribe

Business

‘Tunisia Days’ ahead as inflation exerts political pressure

People entering the abandoned Presidential Secretariat at Galle Face in Colombo, Sri Lanka on July 10, 2022.(Photo by M.A.Pushpa Kumara/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
0

In the space of three weeks, as many world leaders have quit.

First, scandal-prone Boris Johnson was forced off a ledge by his colleagues in the United Kingdom’s Conservative Party. A week later Sri Lanka’s Gotabaya Rajapaksa threw in the towel after having to flee anti-government protesters. And, most recently, Mario Draghi resigned as Italy’s prime minister after facing a confidence vote.

The countries previously piloted by these leaders have one thing in common. Scarred by past economic missteps, each is now staring down the barrel of a cost of living crisis. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Environment

Claws out over project sending Southern African cheetahs to India

M&G Premium

Claws out over project sending Southern African cheetahs to India
sheree bega
Podcasts

PODCAST | ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe on the step-aside...

M&G Listen

The Mail & Guardian journalists discuss the step aside rule, its genesis and role in the ANC's renewal programme with NEC member Pule Mabe
mg listen
Friday

Here’s to Wine Wednesdays!

Head for northern Joburg and you may just discover an oenophilic experience reminiscent of a spell in Stellenbosch.
ryan enslin
Business

‘Tunisia Days’ ahead as inflation exerts political pressure

M&G Premium

With high prices continuing to bear down on consumers the world over, leaders who fail to bring inflation to heel could face a reckoning
Sarah Smit
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×