‘Tunisia Days’ ahead as inflation exerts political pressure

In the space of three weeks, as many world leaders have quit.

First, scandal-prone Boris Johnson was forced off a ledge by his colleagues in the United Kingdom’s Conservative Party. A week later Sri Lanka’s Gotabaya Rajapaksa threw in the towel after having to flee anti-government protesters. And, most recently, Mario Draghi resigned as Italy’s prime minister after facing a confidence vote.

The countries previously piloted by these leaders have one thing in common. Scarred by past economic missteps, each is now staring down the barrel of a cost of living crisis.