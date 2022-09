After recovering to pre-pandemic levels earlier in the year, South Africa’s GDP contracted in the second quarter. The economy struggled to stay above water amid another bout of load-shedding and the devastating KwaZulu-Natal floods.

Though economists are forecasting that growth will pick up in the second half of the year, they are also not expecting a sprightly bounceback as global recession fears and the country’s structural weaknesses continue to weigh on the local economy.