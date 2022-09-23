Subscribe

Business

Black middle class post-Covid: Largely unscathed, but still under pressure

South Africa’s black middle class has a spending power of R400-billion per year, research study finds. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
0

The large majority of South Africa’s black middle class emerged from the Covid-19  national lockdown unscarred financially. The pandemic, however, had a profound impact on other areas of this demographic’s lives.

This is according to the latest instalment of the Black Middle Class research report, which was released by the University of Cape Town Liberty Institute of Strategic Marketing on Thursday. It has been 15 years since the first study of its kind was conducted.

The study was conducted over a year with a survey of more than 1 900 middle class households along with more than 300 interviews. Around 70% of the participants, considered middle class because they earn a monthly income of R22 000 or more, said they were not worse off financially as a result of the pandemic.  

However, their finances remained this consumer segment’s main stressor, followed by health. Moreover, 42% of the participants said their mental wellness has deteriorated, amid widespread anxiety about being able to maintain middle class status.

According to the report, there are now 3.4 million people who fall into the black middle class, making up 7% of South Africa’s black population. The consumer segment has a spending power of R400-billion per year. 

The country’s white middle class is smaller, at 2.4 million. However, on average, members of the black middle class earn considerably lower incomes than their white counterparts. The average net worth of white middle class households (R4.5-million) also dwarfs that of black middle class households (R1.7-million).

The black middle class, the research found, is also financially precarious, with only 10% of participants saying that they have over R100 000 in savings. The majority (32%) have less than R5 000 in their savings account.

The report also found that, compared to 15 years ago, the black middle class now has a more concerted focus on creating generational wealth.

Despite the country’s low economic growth and Covid-19’s onslaught, 95% of the participants expect to be in a better financial position within five years.

James Lappeman, the report’s co-author, noted that in the next 20 years, the first major wave of black middle class South Africans will be retiring

“What this will look like is still open to interpretation as research into black middle class retirement is still limited. However, the study’s researchers noted that major shifts in this regard should be anticipated and cautioned that companies should be careful to just copy and paste strategies from the past,” Lapperman said.

From a marketing perspective, industry veteran Sello Leshope noted that the pandemic seems to have shifted the focus away from the middle class. “I think the middle class conversation has died among marketers,” he said.

“I think a lot of categories are still in recovery. Everybody’s trying to play catch-up because of the change in the consumer landscape, in terms of consumer habits of digitalisation and convenience. And I think we are all really just trying to define the role that we play in consumers’ lives in a meaningful way.”

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

Imagination and pragmatism are needed to navigate a world in...

We are facing at least eight systemic challenges at the same time. Here are three things that could pull us back from the brink
Bertrand Badre & yves tiberghien
Opinion

South Africa, as a Brics member, must make its voice...

Strategic ties to Russia will be worth little if it resorts to the use of nuclear bombs in its war in Ukraine
simon taylor
Opinion

Recognition of heritage should come before celebration

It is both inward and outward-looking … showing we care for each other should carry more weight than wearing traditional clothing
hugo ka canham
Business

Black middle class post-Covid: Largely unscathed, but still under pressure

South Africa’s black middle class has a spending power of R400-billion per year, research study finds
Sarah Smit
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×