Customers affected by DStv app upgrade can access streaming service through Streama

Customers can purchase the DStv Streama on Takealot using a 100% voucher valid for three months, according to MultiChoice
MultiChoice says customers who were shut out by an update to its DStv streaming app can resolve this by redeeming 100% vouchers via its rewards programme to purchase its Streama Box from online retailer Takealot.

MyBroadband reported that MultiChoice had cut some Samsung and Hisense TV owners off from accessing its streaming service through their preinstalled DStv app, informing them in a pop-up notice: “The DStv App is no longer supported on this device as it does not meet the technical requirements to run the app.”

DStv subscribers went to social media to express their frustration with the app, some calling it “sabotage” and alleging that the direct broadcast satellite service was forcing customers to go for the Streama. 

On its website, DStv posted a notice for “end of support” from 10 October 2022. On the same notice, DStv advertised its Streama which turns older-model television sets into smart TVs, allowing access to its streaming service. 

Customers have three months to redeem the Takealot voucher to purchase the Streama, if they are members of DStv Rewards. Once they redeem the voucher, they have three years to use their unique code to get the DStv Streama on Takealot. If they are not Rewards members, they need to join the programme so they can redeem their voucher, a MultiChoice spokesperson explained. 

“MultiChoice is aware of the major inconvenience incurred by customers whose devices can no longer support the DStv app. If a device is no longer able to meet the technical requirements to run the DStv app, it won’t be available on that device, as previously communicated to manufacturers,” the spokesperson said. 

In its report, MyBroadband said some of the TV models affected by the upgrade were less than a year old. 

To this MultiChoice responded: “In some cases, TVs that were manufactured recently may contain older chipsets which ultimately affect the support of the DStv app.”

MultiChoice said the new version of the app, available through the Streama, allows for better security controls and allows subscribers to enjoy the best of its new features. 

“Technology advances at a rapid rate and this is true for the needs of our customers, our services, devices and products too … As we continue to improve the DStv streaming experience, we release regular app updates,” said the spokesperson.

Anathi Madubela
Anathi Madubela is a business journalist with a keen interest in the retail sector.

