The medium-term budget policy statement again lays bare the dilemma at the heart of the government’s relationship with its state-owned entities — bail them out and they become a seemingly perpetual drain on the public purse. Wash your hands of them and risk them collapsing, dragging the economy down with them.

“If it were up to me, I would have walked away from Eskom,” Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said in an interview with the Mail & Guardian on Thursday.