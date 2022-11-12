Subscribe

Abandoning core sugar business killed off Tongaat Hulett

Lost the plot: Tongaat Hulett diversified from its original sugar business to become one of the most important property players in KwaZulu-Natal. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
Had Tongaat Hulett kept its focus on its core sugar business, it might not be facing collapse, threatening thousands of jobs.

The fate of the biggest producer in South Africa’s R18-billion sugar industry now lies in the hands of business rescue practitioners after it amassed a crippling R1.5-billion debt which it cannot pay back. 

In a statement last month, the struggling company said its debt levels were well in excess of what could be serviced and delays in its recapitalisation had worsened the situation. 

“While the company has interest from both existing shareholders and potential new equity investors to support the recapitalisation and retain our existing operating footprint, no one has been able to provide the total funds required within the time needed to do so,” it said.

Anathi Madubela
Anathi Madubela is a business journalist with a keen interest in the retail sector.

