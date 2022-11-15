Subscribe

Business

Ster-Kinekor escapes liquidation, thanks to investment

Ster-Kinekor’s successful exit from business rescue has saved it from liquidation and ensured the continued employment of staff and the refinancing of existing capital structures.
0

Ster-Kinekor’s successful exit from business rescue has saved it from liquidation and ensured the continued employment of staff and the refinancing of existing capital structures.

This is according to law firm Webber Wentzel which assisted and advised Ernst & Young‘s Stefan Smyth on the voluntary business rescue, which South Africa’s biggest cinema group entered in January 2021.

On Tuesday, Webber Wentzel said some of the challenges along the way related to obtaining approval from the Competition Commission and the South African Reserve Bank for the rescue transaction, which resulted in inevitable delays. The business rescue was also delayed by negotiations with about 20 landlords involved.

“All of the above occurred while Ster-Kinekor continued trading, which it initially did during the ever-changing lockdown regulations and which, at one stage, resulted in a complete shutdown of the business. This was also exacerbated by insurance-related issues, adding further complexity to the matters already at hand,” the law firm said in a statement. 

The main transaction, of R250 million, involved the refinancing and restructuring of Ster-Kinekor’s debt, as well as the purchase of 100% of its shares by UK asset managers Blantyre Capital Limited and South Africa-based Greenpoint Specialised Lending.

“[Webber Wentzel] assisted with the negotiation and preparation of the main transaction documents, attending to stakeholder management and negotiating leases in respect of Ster-Kinekor’s 57 cinema sites across Southern Africa,” the law firm said.

The business rescue was initially a pre-emptive move by the board of directors after an assessment was conducted to determine whether Ster-Kinekor was in financial distress and whether a voluntary business rescue was the best course of action in light of the financial pressure caused by the Covid-19 lockdowns imposed from March 2020.

Webber Wentzel said the decision to enter into business rescue was appropriately timed and allowed the cinema group to experience a period of relief while proceedings were underway, adding: “The timing of this decision also ensured that the business rescue proceedings commenced while Ster-Kinekor was still rescuable.” 

The cinema group was founded in 1969 and has dominated the local market for years, ahead of Nu Metro Cinemas.

In a statement announcing the successful exit from business rescue, Ernst & Young’s Smyth said about 800 jobs had been retained.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Anathi Madubela
Anathi Madubela is a business journalist with a keen interest in the retail sector.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Sport

Ronaldo’s beast mode belongs in the past

United's tetchy carnivore has lost his alpha status to the rise of collectivism in elite football
carlos amato
Business

Private sector can arrest Transnet’s decline, says rail association

M&G Premium

Private sector investment is needed to solve the country’s logistics problems but poor rail infrastructure will prevent this from happening
Sarah Smit
National

Western Cape police ombud still to complete inquiry into cops’...

M&G PREMIUM

Premier Alan Winde called for the investigation after a court judgment indicated senior police officer had worked with members of the 28 gang
Eunice Stoltz
Business

Ster-Kinekor escapes liquidation, thanks to investment

The R250 million transaction involved dealing with the cinema group’s debt, as well as the purchase of 100% of its shares by UK and local firms
anathi madubela
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×