Eskom’s woes take centre stage at ANC conference

Eskom’s decline is a burning issue among ANC delegates as the party’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, delivered his political report on Friday, the first day of the ANC’s 55th elective conference at Nasrec.

Ramaphosa began his address amid boisterous chanting from the floor. As he prepared to take the podium, delegates chanted “load-shedding”.

When the president addressed Eskom’s woes later in his speech, his words competed with the resurgence of chanting. “The effects of load-shedding are felt every day by households, businesses, schools, hospitals and government offices,” Ramaphosa acknowledged.