More than 50 vendors lined up for about 2km along Nasrec Road on Saturday, the second day of the ANC national elective conference, looking to sell their wares to delegates.

“Ngize la ngizo chancer (I came here to try my luck),” said Emmanuel Zimu, a father of five whose stall sells grilled chicken, pap and wors as well as ANC regalia, jewellery and snacks. “All my children aren’t employed. I support nine people and I have not sold one plate [of food] today.”