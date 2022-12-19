Subscribe

Business

Small business department carries heavy weight

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said small businesses are expected to propel economic growth. (Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
0

Despite what its name implies, the department of small business development has a mammoth task on its hands. 

This was the thrust of the keynote address delivered by the department’s minister, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, at a breakfast event hosted by the ANC-affiliated Progressive Business Forum (PBF) on the sidelines of the party’s 55th elective conference.

The National Development Plan (NDP), Ndabeni-Abrahams noted, envisages that small businesses create 90% of the 11 million jobs that need to be added to the economy by 2030. These businesses are also expected to propel the economy to 5% annual growth by that year.

Considering South Africa’s economic growth rate, as well as slow labour market gains, the country is way off the mark from achieving the NDP targets. But Ndabeni-Abrahams said the 5% growth is achievable, especially if the government’s structural reforms are seen through.

She outlined some of the interventions pursued by her department to improve the operating environment for small business owners. 

These include putting a cap on the amount informal traders pay for licences to municipalities, scrapping the requirement for co-operatives to submit audited financial statements and integrating the requirements by the South African Revenue Service and the Companies And Intellectual Property Commission. The latter intervention would mean that business owners no longer have to run between the two agencies to be fully compliant.

Like Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, who addressed a PBF event on Saturday, Ndabeni-Abrahams assured her audience that the ANC would see through its economic policies, regardless of the outcome of the leadership race.

Hours later, Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected the president of the ANC by a comfortable margin. Five of his slate were elected to the ANC’s top seven leadership positions, signalling that the president may have a strong hand in pushing forward his economic reforms.

Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit
Sarah Smit is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She covers topics relating to labour, corruption and the law.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

What gift does South Africa need to give to its...

Placing youths into quality work opportunities allows them to gain valuable skills and experience.
leanne emery hunter
Opinion

Analysis | Ramaphosa will pay a heavy policy price for...

M&G PREMIUM

The president’s leadership strategy of trying to unite opposing groups within the ANC through key appointments across the board has failed
william gumede
Business

Small business department carries heavy weight

The department’s minister, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, said small businesses are expected to propel economic growth
Sarah Smit
Politics

How Ramaphosa stormed to victory against resurgent Zweli Mkhize in...

M&G PREMIUM

Fears of rebellions in the North West, Limpopo and Gauteng provincial executive committees had narrowed the gap against Mkhize, but most branches kept the majority of the vote with Ramaphosa
Mike Law
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×