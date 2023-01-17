Subscribe

Business

HOW TO: Manage your finances in 2023

The cost of living is not showing signs of moderating in the first quarter of this year and consumers need to be money savvy to stay afloat.
0

With the latest inflation numbers due out on Wednesday, economists have warned South Africans to brace themselves for another difficult year, which is likely to see the price of  food and fuel increasing, in addition to electricity costs.

Interest rates are set to rise further, while incomes remain stagnant, and therefore managing finances well this year has become imperative.  

According to the Household Affordability Index, in December the cost of the average household food basket increased by R17.21 to R4 853.18 compared with November. The index looks at a family of seven members — the average low-income household size. On a year-on-year basis, the cost of the average household food basket increased by R577.24 or 13.5% in December.

Budget and budget reconciliation will therefore make your life easier and give you a clear outline of what you are spending your money on. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Anathi Madubela
Anathi Madubela is a business journalist with a keen interest in the retail sector.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

Green hydrogen could be the fuel of the future

Western policymakers must work with their counterparts in the Global South to create a viable sector with strong environmental and social standards
jorg haas
Business

HOW TO: Manage your finances in 2023

M&G PREMIUM

The cost of living is not showing signs of moderating in the first quarter of this year and consumers need to be money savvy to stay afloat
anathi madubela
National

Unpaid government subsidies leave Gauteng children’s homes in dire straits

The management at the homes have resorted to relying on the public’s support for food, toiletries and other necessities
sonri naidoo
National

Calls for Ramaphosa to step down increase amid stage six...

M&G PREMIUM

Opposition parties and other organisations aim to take Eskom to court over the crippling power cuts
mandisa nyathi & emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×