Subscribe

Business

Coal in SA’s energy mix until 2040s, Creecy tells mining indaba

Coal will remain in South Africa’s energy mix into the 2040s, Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister Barbara Creecy said at the Mining Indaba on Wednesday. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

Coal will remain in South Africa’s energy mix into the 2040s, Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister Barbara Creecy said at the Mining Indaba on Wednesday.

“Our government has never advocated a sudden or precipitous move away from either coal fired generation or towards a low carbon economy,” Creecy told the annual conference.

“The National Development Plan and Eskom have both talked about attaining net zero emissions by mid-century, nearly 50 years from now. Building a low carbon economy and climate resilient society will not happen overnight.”

She said building a low carbon economy required wide-ranging technological, economic and societal changes for new forms of power generation, attracting new investment and prioritising the needs of vulnerable workers, people and social groupings. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Anathi Madubela
Anathi Madubela is a business journalist with a keen interest in the retail sector.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Ramaphosa announces national state of disaster on energy

In a hint of what will come in his cabinet reshuffle, the president sidelined Mantashe with plan to appoint energy minister in the presidency
emsie ferreira
National

Sona: Ramaphosa promises ‘significant’ police reform is underway

More funds expected for SAPS, the National Prosecuting Authority and the Special Investigating Unit in the government’s effort to combat crime
Eunice Stoltz
National

READ IT IN FULL: Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address

The president announced a state of disaster regarding the energy crisis
cyril ramaphosa
National

Sona: Ramaphosa announces state of disaster, new electricity minister to...

With the country’s economy on the brink, the president assured the nation that ending load-shedding is his government’s top priority
Sarah Smit
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×