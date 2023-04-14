Business / 14 Apr 2023 Realistic, but still ambitious: Ramokgopa wants energy action plan targets revised By Sarah Smit Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is making a submission to the cabinet to revise the targets set out in the energy action plan. Speaking on the sidelines of the South Africa Investment Conference, the electricity minister said the suggested revisions would be submitted to cabinet in two weeks This article is only available to subscribers. View subscription options If you are already a subscriber, login here. Tags: Cyril Ramaphosa, Energy Action Plan, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, load-shedding, South Africa Investment Conference