Business
/ 14 Apr 2023

Realistic, but still ambitious: Ramokgopa wants energy action plan targets revised

By
0000989175_resized_kgosientsoramokgopamlabsouthernafricaflickr1022
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is making a submission to the cabinet to revise the targets set out in the energy action plan.

Speaking on the sidelines of the South Africa Investment Conference, the electricity minister said the suggested revisions would be submitted to cabinet in two weeks

