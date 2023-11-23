Today, as the country awaits the next update on the state of its public purse, the prospect of a debt crisis seems more imminent than before. This is as South Africa’s fiscal position has deteriorated markedly during the course of this year, a dilemma that could see the treasury inflicting another round of spending cuts.

This content is restricted to subscribers only. Subscribe & join the M&G Community The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Your subscription makes you an M&G community and allows us to continue to bring the news to you. Subscription enables: – M&G community membership

– independent journalism

– access to all premium articles & features

– a digital version of the weekly newspaper

– invites to subscriber only events

– the opportunity to test new online features, first Already a subscriber?

login here.