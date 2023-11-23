Jason Quinn to take the reins from Mike Brown at Nedbank

Jason Quinn. Photo supplied

With Mike Brown set to retire after 14 years at Nedbank’s helm, the banking group has appointed Absa alumnus Jason Quinn as its chief executive designate.

Nedbank made the announcement on Wednesday evening, noting that Quinn’s appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

After completing his notice period with his current employer, Nedbank noted, Quinn will assume the role of chief executive after Brown’s retirement, which should be concluded at the end of May 2024.

Quinn will work alongside Daniel Mminele, who was appointed Nedbank’s board chairperson earlier this year. Mminele previously served as Absa chief executive. Quinn was appointed interim Absa chief executive from April 2021 to March 2022.

Mminele expressed his appreciation for Brown — who was first appointed Nedbank chief executive in March 2010 — saying: “When Mike leaves office, after 30 years of service, he will have left an indelible imprint on the group’s history.”

On Quinn’s appointment, Mminele said the Nedbank board “is delighted to have secured the services of an experienced leader of the calibre of Jason with a proven track record in banking in South Africa, and other parts of the African continent, to build upon Mike’s legacy”.

Quinn said he was excited about the new role. “I have been encouraged by my interactions with the board and the leadership culture and purpose statement resonate strongly with me.”