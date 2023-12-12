Business / 12 December 2023 SOE holding company: Mission-led or mission impossible? By Sarah Smit FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Public enterprises minister, Pravin Gordhan. File photo by Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesReforming governance has proved to be a Sisyphean task. If done right, a new state holding company could be the final push This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: National State Enterprises Bil, Business, Cyril Ramaphosa, Ebrahim Patel, Mariana Mazzucato, Pravin Gordhan, state-owned entities, William Gumede