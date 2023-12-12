Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Business
/ 12 December 2023

SOE holding company: Mission-led or mission impossible?

By
Public enterprises minister, Pravin Gordhan. File photo by Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Reforming governance has proved to be a Sisyphean task. If done right, a new state holding company could be the final push

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , ,