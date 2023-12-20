JSE-listed clothing retailers want labour department to shut down sweatshops

Major JSE–listed clothing retailers have rejected the department of employment and labour concerns that they are “unwittingly” supporting “inhumane and sweatshop conditions” in the clothing and textile sector in KwaZulu-Natal, insisting that they adhere to regulations. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
The South African Clothing and Textile Workers Union has said people are working from 10 to 16 hours a day, seven days a week for as little as R120 to R200 a week