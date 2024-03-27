Business / 27 March 2024 MPC holds repo rate at multi-year high By Sarah Smit FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers. Get Your Free Account The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access - notifications - the best possible experience Already registered? Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits? Explore our subscription offers Tags: article, Business, Inflation, Interest Rates, Lesetja Kganyago, Monetary Policy Committee, reg-only, Repo Rate, South African Reserve Bank