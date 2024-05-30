Business / 30 May 2024 Drought-hit Southern Africa’s growth lags By Sarah Smit FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp The El Niño-induced drought and heatwave in February and March hit crops hard in Southern Africa. (Conrad Bornman/Gallo Images) This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: African Development Bank, article, Business, El Nino, International Monetary Fund, load-shedding