R15 billion ‘Little Ballito’ development on KwaZulu-Natal South Coast ramps up

JSE listed Crookes Brothers Limited has unveiled the next phase of its R15 billion Renishaw Coastal Precinct Project near Scottburgh on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, where its subsidiary is planning a new upmarket shopping centre.

Crookes Brothers chief executive Kennett Sinclair, speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, said the company viewed the South Coast as the next big region of coastal development in the province, following decades of rapid growth on the North Coast from Umhlanga to Ballito.

Renishaw Property Developments, a subsidiary of the company, is managing the development of the 1,300 hectares, of which 80% will be retained for conservation.

“I want to be part of establishing a little Ballito here on the South Coast. Ballito is full, Tinley Manor is far, but I see the next development of Durban coming on the South Coast and Scottburgh must be that place and Renishaw Coastal Precinct must be at the heart of it. That is my dream, and we will be supporting Renishaw to recognise that dream,” Sinclair said.

New phases of development in the Renishaw Coastal Precinct include a 10 000m2 shopping centre backed by Cubisol Property Fund, a hotel, a petrol station, a convenience store and fast food drive-through, a private school, a light industrial zone, a commercial and office zone, a church and housing, including low density freehold residential accommodation and high density affordable homes.

Renishaw Hills, a “mature lifestyle village” that is already occupied by about 350 residents living in 210 units, was the first development to be built on one of the precinct’s five interconnected nodes. Once fully developed, Renishaw Hills will have more than 500 units.

Renishaw Coastal Precinct managing director Barto van der Merwe said the finalisation of further deals indicated that the development offered investors value and that the vision for the economic revival of the Mid-South Coast was being realised in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to increase infrastructure investment.

“We consciously chose to work with local businesses because we want to supplement and enhance the existing structures to attract even further interest in the region. We don’t want to be in direct competition but are rather taking a holistic approach, working together to build the KZN Mid-South Coast. This means more job opportunities for local residents and more customers for local businesses,” Van der Merwe said.

He said two deals have been finalised so far for the development of the shopping mall and a fuel station, both with local businesses.

The shopping centre includes mixed-use zoning, allowing for the potential to also build apartment blocks.

The second deal for a petrol station, convenience store and fast-food drive-through will be located at the main entrance to the precinct. The site will be developed by a local business family, the Hampsons, who started and still run the first petrol station, Hampson Delta, in Scottburgh.

Van der Merwe said the developers were still negotiating with church leaders for the construction of a new church in the precinct and are in advanced discussions with educationists for the development of a private school starting with an early childhood development centre and then building up to high school.

He said an international group is “showing strong interest” in establishing a hotel on the precinct, which will include other forms of holiday accommodation.

“A further two investors are currently bidding on an opportunity to develop two Padel courts within Node One. If successful, these in-demand recreational facilities will be ready for use within the next six months,” Van der Merwe said.

“It is important to note that only 20% of the 1300 hectares of land has been earmarked for development, the remaining 80% will be reserved for conservation, making this a model of sustainable living, connected to nature, with biking and hiking trails throughout. We already have 40km of mountain trails on the farm that are being used by mountain bikers, walkers and runners,” he said.

He said the company is aware of the capacity constraints of the municipal grid in the area which is why developers are working closely with the Umdoni and eThekwini municipalities.

“The drive is for the Renishaw Coastal Precinct to be self-reliant with respect to the provision of water and sanitation, as well as refuse removal. This however means that Renishaw Property Developments must install all bulk services prior to the registration of any separate sub divisions. This is what is currently underway for the sites mentioned,” Van der Merwe said.

He added that the development, which is considered one of the largest under way in the country, had received presidential recognition at the fifth Presidential Investment Conference in 2023.

This led to the development being included in the government’s Eastern Seaboard Development Initiative that aims to unlock economic potential in the region, which he said would assist with the removal of red tape and the facilitation of development.

Construction of the mall and fuel station is expected to start during the second quarter of 2025.