Business / 13 October 2024 Two-pot a R4bn bonanza for Sars By Anathi Madubela Facebook X Email LinkedIn WhatsApp has collected more than R4 billion in tax revenue from a surge in “two-pot” retirement withdrawal claims. (Oupa Nkosi) Many South Africans are relying on the new two-pot retirement system for immediate financial relief This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: Business, credit score, Debt Relief, economic challenges, family finances, Financial Planning, GEPF, government pensions, Old Mutual, pension fund, retirement savings, single mother, South Africa, tax implications, two-pot system, withdrawal claims