Subscribe
Subscribe
Cartoons

Cartoon: Carlos on South Africa’s hungry birds

(Cartoon by Carlos)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Carlos Amato
Carlos
Carlos is a political cartoonist for the Mail & Guardian, and a freelance illustrator and writer, based in Johannesburg, South Africa. He has won the Vodacom Sports Journalist of the Year award (2007), the SAB Sports Columnist of the Year award (2010) and the Vodacom Features Writer of the Year Award (Northern Region, 2014). You can contact him at [email protected]

Related stories

Politics

Councillors barred as ANC moves against corruption

Paddy Harper -
Stand aside’ rule implemented for people facing charges as provincial integrity commission process stalls
Read more
Friday

‘Elusive Spring’ reveals South Africa today

Heather Dugmore -
Mike van Graan’s 2012 political thriller comes to life again ― and its themes are more relevant than ever
Read more
Politics

Hawks eye ANC politicians next

Sabelo Skiti -
Top cop says more big players will be added to the list of accused as the state prepares to go to court
Read more
Politics

Vincent Smith the first to head to court after blitz of Hawks arrests

khaya koko -
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith has appeared in the specialised commercial crimes court on charges of corruption and fraud
Read more
Politics

Another ANC member hands himself over to the police

khaya koko -
Former ANC MP hands himself over to the police in connection with Bosasa kickbacks, with more arrests expected
Read more
Business

Covid-19 jobs unlikely to bounce back

Sarah Smit -
Evidence suggests that job losses triggered by the lockdown may be long lasting
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now