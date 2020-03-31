Subscribe
Coronavirus

Retailers and employers nailed in Covid-19 crackdown

As a precaution
Several retailers in the Durban inner city, and in its northern and southern suburbs, have been charged for price-hiking.
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Price-gouging by retailers and violations of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations by companies around the country have sparked a crackdown by the Competition Commission and other government agencies in a bid to protect consumers and workers.

On Tuesday, the commission announced that it was investigating more than 300 complaints — about excessive price increases of products including face masks, sanitisers, toilet paper and flu medication — that had been laid by consumers since the 21-day lockdown was declared last week.

In KwaZulu-Natal, a series of raids by the provincial department of economic development and tourism’s consumer protection unit have yielded a number of arrests. People have been arrested for inflating prices and for forcing staff to work under conditions that violated health and safety and lockdown regulations.

Several retailers in the Durban inner city, and in its northern and southern suburbs, have been charged for price-hiking by the department, and two business owners have already appeared in court this week for violating the Covid-19 regulations.

Competition Commission spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said it would prioritise cases against national retailers and suppliers and those laid by complainants who were involved in essential services — including health workers and police officials, who are at the forefront of the fight to contain the pandemic.

Preliminary investigations

Ngwema said preliminary investigations had begun and that more than 100 national and independent suppliers and retailers had been given 48 hours to confirm or refute the allegations against them.

He said some retailers had blamed price increases on the ending of December and January promotional pricing, with the cost of goods returning to normal in February, when the pandemic gained momentum.

“There are, however, instances where price increases are not justified and the commission will pursue enforcement,” Ngwema said.

He said large national retailers had begun “instituting pricing discipline across their branches” since the commission made its initial inquiries.

In Secunda, AJ Safety, a small, independent retailer, had decided to refund customers R19 a mask after an intervention by the commission. 

The company had increased prices from R5 to R20, allegedly without the knowledge of the owner, who had agreed to refund customers, a list of whom had been given to the commission to ensure compliance.

Spiralling prices

Ngwema said the Competition Commission was working with the National Consumer Commission to investigate complaints about the spiralling prices of agricultural products and basic foods.

“The commission is monitoring these prices, in consultation with other stakeholders in the policy sphere, and is also probing these price hikes with the traders and suppliers of these products. Appropriate steps and action will be determined after having considered all relevant factors that contribute to the costs of these products,” he said.

On Tuesday, teams from the KwaZulu-Natal department of environmental affairs and tourism consumer protection unit, backed by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and eThekwini metro police raided shops in the Durban central business district and in the Chatsworth township in the south of the city, after a wave of complaints from consumers and workers.

Economic development MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube told the Mail & Guardian they had found retailers selling products ranging from flour and lamb to cleaning products at “ridiculously inflated” prices.

Criminal charges

The department had opened criminal charges against the retailers for violating the Consumer Protection Act and the Disaster Management Act.

“It is saddening that people are being unethical and trying to make super profits out of poor people under such circumstances,” Dube-Ncube said. “We have to intervene to ensure that people who can barely afford the basics are not exploited.” 

She said that in several cases pensioners had provided slips from their grocery shopping last month to prove that the prices being charged by the retailers had been increased significantly since the state of national disaster was declared.

“We will have to be very vigilant going forward to ensure that exploitation of consumers does not take place,” Dube-Ncube said. “It is really sad that there is so much unethical behaviour by unscrupulous business people.”

She said companies had also exploited the automated system for registering essential businesses to be issued permits when they were not, in fact, involved in essential services.

Mistreating workers

On Sunday, the owner of a factory that manufactures protective face masks in Glen Anil in Durban North was arrested. This was after inspectors from the department’s consumer protection unit found that he had kept 14 workers locked in the premises since the previous Monday.

The owner, Ming Lai He, was granted bail of R20 000 by the Durban magistrate’s court on Monday, when he appeared on charges of forced labour; failing to maintain a safe working environment; and contravening the disaster management regulations by failing to lock down his company, Chen Lu, which was not registered as providing essential services.

He allegedly forced the workers, who come from nearby Ntuzuma, KwaMashu and Umlazi, to work overtime and sleep on the premises to manufacture masks to meet the demand created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The workers were paid and taken to their homes by the SAPS.

The case was postponed until June 20.

Violating lockdown

On Tuesday, a Umhlanga call centre owner, Mark Deva Chana, was released on bail of R5 000 after being arrested for violating the lockdown regulations on Monday.  

Chana was arrested by the SAPS after more than 100 complaints from staff at CCI South Africa, which employs about 9 000 staff, that physical distancing was not being implemented at its premises, at which workers were not given masks or sanitiser for their protection. 

Staff were allegedly forced to work as usual in groups of up to 300, without being given protective gear. This occurred at the High Street, Umhlanga call centre and at other centres owned by CCI.

PW Botha wagged his finger and banned us in 1988 but we stood firm. We built a reputation for fearless journalism, then, and now. Through these last 35 years, the Mail & Guardian has always been on the right side of history.

These days, we are on the trail of the merry band of corporates and politicians robbing South Africa of its own potential.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Recommended

Coronavirus

South Africans stuck in Peru lockdown told to ‘hang in there’

-
Two women who travelled to South America for a friend’s wedding were told by the South African government to wait until Peru’s state of emergency ends. Now they could be coming home
Read more
Coronavirus

South African traveller admitted to intensive care in Germany after positive Covid-19 test

-
About 1 500 South Africans are stuck abroad, waiting to see if the government can help them to return home
Read more
Coronavirus

Watch it again: National command council updates the nation

-
Ministers representing the the Covid-19 national command council are scheduled to update the nation on the status of the 21-day lockdown.
Read more
Business

Covid-19: Redirect consumption from the rich to the poor to avert a humanitarian crisis

& -
South Africa doesn’t need a fiscal stimulus but rather a distributive fix through policies that will protect vulnerable households
Read more
Africa

Covid-19 shows what Zimbabwean nationalism means

-
The country’s elites can no longer jet away to overseas health facilities and must now face the hospital system that could not help Zororo Makamba, a 30-year-old who died of the virus
Read more
Friday

Shabaka and The Ancestors heed history’s call

-
“We need to start articulating our utopias, articulating what needs to be burned and what needs to be saved.” — Shabaka Hutchings
Read more
Coronavirus

New digital regulations mean the state can track you — no questions asked

& -
The provisions have been introduced to contain the spread of Covid-19, but some may infringe on certain constitutional rights
Read more
Coronavirus

Police use sjamboks and rubber bullets to enforce Hillbrow lockdown

& -
In one of South Africa’s most densely populated suburbs, the national lockdown is being implemented with force
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

Border walls don’t stop viruses, but a blanket amnesty might

Why South Africa should consider amnesty for undocumented migrants in the time of the coronavirus outbreak.
& -
Read more
Coronavirus

Mail & Guardian needs your help

Our job is to help give you the information we all need to participate in building this country, while holding those in power to account. But now the power to help us keep doing that is in your hands
-
Read more

Press Releases

Special Reports

The online value of executive education in a Covid-19 world

-
Executive education courses further develop the skills of leaders in the workplace
Read more
Special Reports

Sisa Ntshona urges everyone to stay home, and consider travelling later

-
Sisa Ntshona has urged everyone to limit their movements in line with government’s request
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele’s special AGM postponed until further notice

-
An arrangement has been announced for shareholders and retailers to receive a 77.5% cash payout
Read more
Special Reports

20th Edition of the National Teaching Awards

-
Teachers are seldom recognised but they are indispensable to the country's education system
Read more
Special Reports

Awards affirm the vital work that teachers do

-
Government is committed to empowering South Africa’s teachers with skills, knowledge and techniques for a changing world
Read more
Special Reports

2020 Humanities Award winners reflect a contribution to diversity and social justice, echoing South Africa’s socioeconomic condition

-
The HSS Awards ensure that the humanities and social sciences thrive
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele special AGM rescheduled to March 25 2020

-
New voting arrangements are being made to safeguard the health of shareholders
Read more
Special Reports

Dimension Data launches Saturday School in PE

-
The Gauteng Saturday School has produced a number of success stories
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.