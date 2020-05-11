Subscribe
Subscribe
AfricaCoronavirusThe Editors Picks

The doctor who gave her life to stop Ebola in Nigeria

When Ebola first hit Lagos, Dr Ameyo Adadevoh knew something was seriously wrong, so she did something about it.
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

When Dr Amarachukwu Allison diagnosed Nigeria’s first Covid-19 patient in February, many Nigerians had flashbacks to 2014 — when a different virus showed up in the country.

As the Ebola virus infected and killed thousands in Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea, unsuspecting doctors at First Consultants Medical Center in Lagos examined Patrick Sawyer, a Liberian national who’d collapsed on arrival at the international airport in Lagos. Sawyer was weak and feverish. Doctors suspected malaria or hepatitis since Sawyer denied being exposed to any Ebola patients, but test results came back negative. Then diplomats started to press hospital staff to discharge Sawyer so he could attend a diplomatic conference in southern Nigeria.

But watching him deteriorate, Dr Ameyo Stella Adadevoh suspected there was more to Sawyer’s fever and refused to release him.

The calls grew louder and the pressure mounted as Liberian authorities got wind of the case and issued threats. Sawyer’s condition worsened. Dr Adadevoh, the lead physician and endocrinologist at the hospital, felt strongly she was dealing with the Ebola virus and was determined to keep Sawyer from leaving the hospital.

Dr Adadevoh sent out blood samples to be tested at a laboratory in Lagos and then retested at another in Dakar, Senegal. She combed the internet for information on the Ebola disease and distributed print-outs to doctors, nurses and ward maids. Staff at the hospital wore full protective gear and Sawyer was barricaded behind a wooden wall. 

Four days after his admission, on July 24, Sawyer was found unresponsive in his room. The same day, his Ebola test results came back positive. It was later revealed that Sawyer’s sister had died from Ebola complications, and that he had been under surveillance in Liberia. 

Adadevoh alerted Lagos authorities and teams frantically mobilised to trace and isolate all persons exposed to Sawyer. First Consultants Medical Center staff that had been exposed to him were swiftly put under clinical watch. But it was too late for some. Dr Adadevoh and several others linked to Sawyer contracted the disease. 

As Sawyer’s condition worsened, he had become unco-operative and even aggressive. Once, “he yanked off his drip, letting his blood flow almost like a tap,” recalled Dr Adaora Okoli, the physician who found Sawyer dead and who was also infected.

Dr Adadevoh died on August 19 at the age of 57. Several health workers at the hospital died too. One of them, Mrs Ukoh, was a ward maid. Another, Nurse Justina Ejelonu, attended to Sawyer on her first day on the job. She was pregnant.

“I could not bear it,” Dr Okoli wrote later, recounting her experience. Dr Okoli beat the virus but had to watch her colleagues, including Dr Adadevoh, succumb. “She was my consultant, my boss, my teacher and my mentor. She was the imperial lady of First Consultants, full of passion, energy and competence. I imagined she would wake up soon and see that she was surrounded by her First Consultants family, but sadly, it was not to be.” 


Some four months after Sawyer flew into Lagos, on October 20, the World Health Organisation declared Nigeria Ebola-free, largely due to Dr Adadevoh’s efforts. In Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea, the virus raged on. Some 881 health workers were infected by 2015.

Now, Nigeria is back in the nightmare of 2014, once again battling an outbreak with doctors on the frontlines. Since Dr Allison discovered the first Covid-19 case, over 1 300 people have been infected, including 40 healthcare workers. Government health workers who are currently operating without medical insurance will likely deal with a spike in cases as President Muhammadu Buhari relaxes a four-week lockdown to keep the economy afloat.

Despite the lessons from 2014, Nigeria’s preparedness for outbreaks remains low, according to Niniola Williams, Managing Director of DRASA Health Trust. Formed and named in Dr Adadevoh’s honour, DRASA works to ensure proactiveness in outbreak response so that both patients and health workers can be protected.

“We understand the importance of being proactive in these areas but we still have a long way to go,” said Williams, who is also Dr Adadevoh’s niece. While government attention is on securing funds and building infrastructure for the coronavirus response, not much is being done to expand the capacity of Nigeria’s fewer than 50 000 doctors, a gap Williams said needs to be addressed.

“You can bring all the supplies but if you don’t have the trained professionals who can protect the rest of us and not get infected, then you know we have a problem,” she added.

This article was first published by The Continent. Access it here.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Shola Lawal
Shola Lawal
Shola Lawal is a Nigeria-based freelance journalist and filmmaker covering social justice and environmental issues across west Africa.

Recommended

Coronavirus

How protecting nature can protect us

-
The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the tourism industry hard, making it evident that the protection of biodiversity requires other forms of protection such as stewardship
Read more
Africa

Question marks surround Madagascar’s Covid-19 ‘miracle cure’

& -
Despite Malagasy President Andry Rajoelina’s claims of a cure for Covid-19, experts say ‘there is absolutely no evidence’ that is true
Read more
Africa

Censorship, the unexpected side-effect of Covid-19

-
If the coronavirus outbreak has taught us anything beyond the necessity of washing our hands, it is that its victim has been leadership
Read more
Coronavirus

Justice department suspends CFO, supply chain director over R1.2bn security tender

-
An internal forensic probe has found that the duo had manipulated tender processes
Read more
Coronavirus

Government’s Covid-19 science mask is slipping

-
The government’s professed reliance on science to justify its response to the pandemic reveals both its overconfidence and its insecurities about getting citizens to cooperate
Read more
Africa

What I miss most about home: My mom’s cassava leaves

-
A journalist from Sierra Leone has to teach himself to cook during lockdown in Johannesburg
Read more
Coronavirus

Some reflections on the recent access-to-masjid case

-
This pandemic must pose an opportunity for serious introspection by all actors involved in taking the case to court, including religious legal fraternities
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa’s fumbling response to Covid-19 poses questions

-
A strict lockdown is not only unenforceable, but the question must be asked: is it necessary at all? The examples of South Korea, Taiwan and Sweden suggest perhaps not
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Africa

The doctor who gave her life to stop Ebola in...

When Ebola first hit Lagos, Dr Ameyo Adadevoh knew something was seriously wrong, so she did something about it
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Justice department suspends CFO, supply chain director over R1.2bn security...

An internal forensic probe has found that the duo had manipulated tender processes
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Khosa judge: Restore people’s trust

The Defence Force and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate now say their inquiries into the death of Collins Khosa are not complete
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Using codewords to protect against domestic violence

A Cape Town women’s group is using coded text messages to help victims of gender-based violence and abuse get out of harm’s way
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Government lays the foundation for illicit tobacco sales to flourish

-
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has banned tobacco sales to support her draconian ideas, and without any scientific basis, says Japan Tobacco International
Read more
Special Reports

Professional body membership: a progressive way to propel your career to new heights

-
The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants constantly strives to maintain and strengthen the overall status of the accountancy profession
Read more
Special Reports

Giving a voice to the marginalised communities in Southern Africa

-
Society Talks is a platform that unites participants in progressive dialogue to develop responsive solutions as a collaborative
Read more
Special Reports

Southern Africa Trust prioritises needs of civil society during Covid-19 lockdown

-
Vulnerable communities in the SADC region need linguistically and culturally contextualised information to protect themselves
Read more
Special Reports

A call for inclusive responses to Covid-19

-
Solutions for SMMEs and communities on the margins of the southern African economy lie in fostering inclusive value chains
Read more
Special Reports

Makrosafe ensures a safe return to work after lockdown

-
South African companies can resume operations knowing that they have the equipment and protocols to protect the health and safety of their workers
Read more
Special Reports

Itec offers South African businesses free video conferencing

-
StarLeaf app enables South African businesses to keep functioning by conducting remote meetings during the Covid-19 lockdown
Read more
Special Reports

President of Ghana to speak at Africa.com webinar

-
Crisis Management for African Business Leaders will address the challenges African executives are facing during the Covid-19 pandemic
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now