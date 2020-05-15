Subscribe
Subscribe
CoronavirusOpinion

Our lockdown was different and coming out of it will feel strange

Lockdown duties: A mixed patrol of South African National Defence Force and Gauteng traffic police set up a roadblock in Alexandra, Johannesburg. (Michele Spatari/AFP/Getty Images)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

COMMENT

Many people are calling for an end to the lockdown. Others are calling for its continuation — even a return to level five. At times this is presented as a money vs lives argument, but it is not. The lockdown in South Africa is not the same as those in countries like the United States and the United Kingdom, where the money vs lives debate is also raging. 

In those contexts every day of additional lockdown saves lives, but comes at a huge economic cost. But in South Africa, every day of additional lockdown does not prevent deaths, it rather delays them a little, but still comes at a huge cost. We must appreciate that we had a different kind of lockdown to appreciate how we should be debating how to come out of it. 

Lockdowns around the world look similar, but they are not. There are two main varieties: the “elimination lockdown” and the “flatten the curve lockdown”. Examples of elimination lockdowns include China, New Zealand and South Korea, among others. The goal here is to act early and completely stop local transmission. You then shift to preventing imported cases and managing new outbreaks caused by those imported cases you miss. 

For examples of the flatten-the-curve lockdown, think Italy, Spain, the UK and the US. The goal with these is to reduce the rate of infection so that not too many people are ill at the same time. This reduces the total number of people infected and protects the health system. These only work later in the epidemic when transmission rates are high and the lockdown prevents many new cases each day. Although we have not been taken into the confidence of the powers that be, it looks as if we went for elimination, and failed; what we got was a delay.   

The lockdown may have been a mistake, given our inability to implement it effectively and eliminate local transmission. Waiting and implementing a lockdown to flatten the curve may have been better, given these capacity constraints. That said, the delay we have earned could be hugely valuable. It has given us a chance to implement prevention interventions and prepare the health system. 

But if the prevention interventions are insufficient, infections will rise steeply and we will have to consider another lockdown — a flatten the curve lockdown — to protect the (still underprepared) health system. A second lockdown would deal the economy, and the lives it supports, a brutal — if not fatal — blow. We must avoid the need for such a tragic choice. 

Moving out of a lockdown that delayed the epidemic is a rather strange activity, especially in comparison to coming out of either of the other two types of lockdown. After an elimination lockdown, you come out carefully, monitoring closely to make sure you have indeed eliminated local transmission. With a flatten-the-curve lockdown, you weather the storm and once it has passed the severest period, you gradually relax restrictions as it becomes safe to do so. In both cases, an easing of the lockdown is possible because of lower risk. 

The odd things with a delay lockdown is that the worst is yet to come; lower levels actually imply higher risk. As you relax restrictions, you are effectively releasing the constraints on the epidemic. This can lead to a natural desire to stay in lockdown. Indeed, there are those people  who say that it is not yet safe to come out of our lockdown. It is true that it is not safe; the harder truth is that it never will be, at least not for the foreseeable future. 

Money vs denial

In South Africa we should not see it as money vs lives, but as money vs denial. Easing restrictions will bring the difficult times forward, but it will not make them more difficult. If anything, it will make them slightly easier because we will have more financial resources to deal with them. Staying in lockdown is putting our heads in the sand, while our economy collapses around us. We are not nobly putting lives first, we are deluding ourselves into believing that we have the option of hiding out here for the duration. 

As we come out of lockdown, which we must, we have to recognise that the benefits of the delay have not yet been realised. And we have to accept the painful reality that we have used up a major weapon against the virus — a lockdown — very early in the battle. 


If we want to avoid having to choose between a second lockdown (that is, economic collapse) or health-system collapse, we must concentrate on testing, motivation and respect. We are already doing better on testing — the other two, not so much. 

More people are being screened and tested. This allows for the identification of hot spots and informs those who test positive, giving them the chance to isolate themselves and prevent further contagion. Many cases, possibly even the majority, will be asymptomatic, and without testing those people would continue about their business totally unaware of their infection. 

Motivation is crucial. In public-health emergencies there is a tendency to focus on control and possibly information and education, but rarely is enough attention given to motivation. People are not sheep who can be herded or simple computing machines that will respond in predictable ways to information on risks. They have multiple, competing needs and when prevention behaviours come at a cost, they need to be motivated to adhere or they will resist. 

This is true both for individuals and the institutions they run. We cannot, as the South African government has done, rely only on fear (of the virus and the policing of measures) to motivate people. We need to think more creatively and collectively. We need to use the time the lockdown has bought us to equip and motivate as many people as possible. This will require a collective effort. 

It has been said many times that this is not a sprint, but a marathon. We need to work together over a long period to avoid the worst case scenario. This requires us to respect each other and to take a moment to appreciate the challenges others face. Being left without food or income or facing heavy-handed policing is not respectful and will not promote the solidarity that we need. 

Pursuing other agendas under the cover of a virus response is similarly disrespectful and will not promote solidarity. Being reprimanded and preached at by moralising ministers is not respectful and decreases the chances that later appeals for co-operation will be heeded. Even if 70 000 troops were put on the streets, you will not get the behaviour we need. We will win only with consent, and we will consent only with respect. 

The government took a bold step with the early lockdown. But the lockdown has failed to eliminate local transmission and came at a huge cost. It has left us facing the prospect of an unflattened curve, without the option of a lockdown (or at least not one from which we can recover). In some ways, we are worse off for this bold step. But what we did get is a delay. If we use this delay to test like there is no tomorrow, think creatively about how to motivate everyone to do what they need to do, and respect and care for each other, this lockdown could be the first step towards a great victory.  

Chris Desmond, PhD (LSE) is research associate at the Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal; a research associate at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital, in Boston, US; a research fellow at the FXB Centre for Health and Human Rights, Harvard University; and co-director of The UKRI GCRF Accelerating Achievement for Africa’s Adolescents Hub.

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Chris Desmond
Chris Desmond, PhD (LSE) is research associate at the Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal, Durban, South Africa; research associate at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital, in Boston, United States; research fellow at the FXB Centre for Health and Human Rights, Harvard University; and co-director of The UKRI GCRF Accelerating Achievement for Africa’s Adolescents Hub

Recommended

Coronavirus

World Bank report on Covid-19’s effect on education is disappointing

-
Especially in a country like South Africa with its huge inequalities, a digital divide and teacher unions
Read more
Coronavirus

‘Those who zol’: Dangerous discourses in a time of crisis

, , , & -
Smoking out social tobacco users as unique spreaders of the coronavirus sends out the wrong messages
Read more
Coronavirus

Why calling the police is not an option for me

-
Brutality at the hands of those meant to protect us is just too common in our society and is mostly targeted at poor, black people
Read more
Coronavirus

The pandemic creates ideal conditions for the rise of populism

-
The state of politics and geopolitics has been exacerbated, rather than stabilised, by the coronavirus crisis
Read more
Coronavirus

READ IT: Khosa high court judgment

-
Allegations of abuse and excessive use of force by the security forces have been a feature during the Covid-19 pandemic
Read more
Coronavirus

Blindness: How the Strandfontein camp was set up to fail

-
The facility in Cape Town was about quarantining the most vulnerable — the homeless — rather than preventing Covid-19
Read more
Business

Pawn shop’s surprise lockdown hit: tradespeople’s tools

-
Money-lending and DIY products have allowed this pawn shop to thrive during the lockdown
Read more
Coronavirus

‘There is heartbreak every day’

-
People are handing over their pets to shelters, but they too are battling financially
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
The Editors Picks

‘SAA 2.0’: New deal provides a lifeline

Airline brought back from the brink as rescue practitioners and Gordhan agree to work on a rescue plan by the end of June
-
Read more
Politics

Sisulu appoints probe as corruption allegations mount

The water and sanitation minister has detailed her department's moves to combat corruption, but failed to address corruption claims her top adviser
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Homeless exposed to Covid-19

The City of Cape Town is being accused of negligence as it closes the Strandfontein safety camp without testing all the people who leave
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Teacher unions warn Motshekga not to jump the gun on...

Five organisations stand firm on ensuring schools have taken all safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus when learners, teachers and school management teams return
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

PPS Investments Webinar part one: Navigating unchartered territories

-
There is no one-size-fits-all solution for investors, but don't change your portfolios too much right now as the markets will rebound
Read more
Special Reports

Ubuntu must shine in the crisis of Covid-19

-
Matthysen’s approach to training and mentorship empowers trainees to enter the workplace already willing and able to contribute
Read more
Special Reports

On the right career path

-
An employer can always be assured of the guaranteed quality and credibility of the Saica associate general accountant designation’
Read more
Special Reports

The psychological impact of Covid-19 and lockdown

-
Dr Frans Korb and Cassey Chambers outline in a Webinar how the virus is causing stress for all of us, and suggest ways for us to cope with it
Read more
Special Reports

Government lays the foundation for illicit tobacco sales to flourish

-
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has banned tobacco sales to support her draconian ideas, and without any scientific basis, says Japan Tobacco International
Read more
Special Reports

Professional body membership: a progressive way to propel your career to new heights

-
The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants constantly strives to maintain and strengthen the overall status of the accountancy profession
Read more
Special Reports

Giving a voice to the marginalised communities in Southern Africa

-
Society Talks is a platform that unites participants in progressive dialogue to develop responsive solutions as a collaborative
Read more
Special Reports

Southern Africa Trust prioritises needs of civil society during Covid-19 lockdown

-
Vulnerable communities in the SADC region need linguistically and culturally contextualised information to protect themselves
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now