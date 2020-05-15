READ IT: Khosa high court judgment

On Friday, the Pretoria high court ruled in favour of the family of Collins Khosa in its urgent application to have implicated soldiers and police officers, who were present when he died, taken off patrol.

Khosa died after an altercation with members of the South African Defence Force and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) at his home in Alexandra, Johannesburg, on Good Friday. In court papers, Khosa’s family said he was severely assaulted by SANDF and JMPD officers — including being hit with the butt of a machine gun, throttled while his arm was held behind his back and slammed into a steel gate.

Read the judgment in its entirety below.