Subscribe
Subscribe
CoronavirusOpinion

Pandemic responses must ensure human rights are protected

  
Public health guidelines developed in Global North contexts become less feasible in settings marked by extreme economic inequalities. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

COMMENT

Not all people bear the burden of the global pandemic and the effect of related state responses equally. The pandemic is deepening inequalities for those living in poverty with a disproportionate effect on women, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) people, displaced and homeless people, and those with disabilities, among other marginalised groups.

Gender

Women are at higher risk of infection because of gender norms that encourage them to take on roles as caregivers. Nurse practitioners and community-based healthcare workers are at the frontline, increasing the risk of infection. One of the unintended consequences of global stay-at-home policies has been a spike in gender-based violence, especially intimate partner violence. The gendered effect of national responses lead to a greater burden of childcare on women with the closing of schools and day care and detrimentally affected people who do not get paid sick leave or family responsibility leave. An analysis is required of how the Covid-19 pandemic and its response is a gendered phenomenon in terms of its differential effect on men, women and children. 

LGBTIQ people

Sexual and gender minorities experience a range of intersecting oppressions on the basis of race, class, gender, immigrant status and health status among others, along with homophobia and transphobia. The Covid-19 global response is being implemented in a wide range of social and political contexts, including both democratic and authoritarian societies. The African continent has multiple states that are authoritarian and state responses to Covid-19 are being used as a means to clamp down on free speech and civil society, including LGBTIQ civil society. For example, in Uganda LGBTIQ people have been arrested and accused of spreading Covid-19. In South Africa, homophobic and transphobic police-perpetrated brutality is widespread and may contribute to LGBTIQ persons’ risk when confronted with authorities enforcing Covid-19 restrictions.

People living in poverty

Public health guidelines developed in Global North contexts become less feasible in settings marked by extreme economic inequalities. The reduction of transport and the shutting of business increases work insecurity, especially for people in part-time, low income and service jobs. Reduced income, increased unemployment and the ensuing economic hardship are detrimental to getting access to health services, including and beyond Covid-19 related services. For instance, in terms of sexual and reproductive health, the option to stock up on contraceptives, condoms, spermicide and lubrication among others is not feasible because of cost, interruptions in supply chain, no insurance coverage and reimbursement for more than one month’s supply for those who have private medical insurance. Some sectors are acutely affected with little to no government protection against loss of income. National lockdowns mean sex workers are without income, yet the criminalisation of sex work means they are excluded from emergency social protections, leaving them unable to provide for themselves or their families. Overall, the economic effect of the Covid-19 response is not distributed equally across income groups and employment sectors.

Displaced and homeless persons

Migrant, internally displaced, refugee and homeless people face particular risks during states of national lockdown and the economic effect of the pandemic itself contributes to increased homelessness. Where displaced or homeless persons are relocated to temporary shelters to reduce Covid-19 risk, these efforts have in some instances inadvertently increased the risk through overcrowding, poor sanitation and inadequate health services at facilities. “Vagrancy” legislation increases the vulnerability of homeless persons and in South Africa, draft amendments to section 22 of the Streets, Public Places and the Prevention of Noise Nuisances Bylaw in Cape Town have been criticised for permitting search and seizure without a warrant and for formalising the forced removal and displacement of people who are homeless. In Thailand, the imposition of Covid-19 related curfews has led to homeless people being fined or arrested for being on the street at night. Responses to Covid-19 should be sensitive to heightening xenophobia or scapegoating of migrants, refugees and homeless persons who are viewed as flouting regulations, despite lacking the means to adhere to these.

Disability

Persons with disabilities have an increased risk of Covid-19 infection as a result of physical contact with caregivers, barriers to preventative information and hygiene practices, and in some instances respiratory conditions related to certain impairments, according to the International Disability Alliance. Current containment measures such social distancing or self-isolation cannot realistically be implemented, the United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner stated. Restrictions on movement may cut people with disabilities off from family and social support networks and many lack the resources to meet their care needs through other means. South African data show that households of people with disabilities earn significantly less income than those without, with women with disabilities even less financially insecure. The effect of the pandemic requires a disability-inclusive response.

Recommendations

All of the above point to the necessity of a human rights-led and intersectional approach to understanding the different ways in which the Covid-19 pandemic is affecting a wide range of already marginalised and excluded groups. Measures that restrict human rights should be proportionate and applied in a non-discriminatory way. Blanket restrictions overlook the realities of marginalised groups and may compound existing inequalities. The role of the policy and military in enforcing Covid-19 related restrictions foreground important questions about democracy and civil liberties during a global pandemic. 

In the 40 years since the global response to the HIV pandemic began, much has been learned about how best to ensure an equitable and rights-based global pandemic response. Central to such a response is that it is evidence based, locally contextualised, protects the most vulnerable and develops agency for change and health in people. In the absence of such strategies, interventions undermine trust between groups, between groups and government officials, and erode social cohesion. 

Previous pandemic responses have also foregrounded the necessity of considering existing inequalities, concerns about livelihoods and employment, the negative effects of stigma and discrimination, and barriers to healthcare. Without consideration of these factors, pandemic responses run the risk of being ineffective at best and harmful at worst. The global, supranational bodies such as UNAIDS and the World Health Organisation, along with nongovernmental organisations and academic researchers, have issued guidelines in ensuring a necessary balance between public health and human rights in times of global pandemic. These include: 

  • Engage communities in responses to build trust, maximise the effectiveness of interventions and reduce unintended harm;
  • Take a broad understanding of community health to include access to employment and healthcare, availability of adequate sanitation and infrastructure and the role of social factors such as gender roles; 
  • Gender is an intersecting component of broader structural inequalities. Engage with how issues of poverty, nationality, immigration status, sexual and gender identity, and homelessness, among others, determine experiences of the global pandemic. This includes collecting diverse data to analyse not only disproportionate effects but also interactions between inequalities, which do not exist in silos but instead intersect to compound vulnerability;
  • Draw on human rights expertise and include substantive participation from people and organisations representing marginalised groups to expand decision-making; 
  • Pay close attention to possibilities of stigma and discrimination and to combatting it when it emerges; and
  • Encourage oversight, including court review, of human rights restrictions to protect public health. Any restrictions must have exemptions for particular vulnerable groups where necessary and avoid criminalisation of people breaching restrictions because this disproportionately affects those most vulnerable. 

Professor Finn Reygan and Dr Ingrid Lynch work at the Human and Social Capabilities Division in the Human Sciences Research Council


All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Finn Reygan
Dr is a chief research specialist in the Human Sciences Research Council's Human and Social Development research programme
Ingrid Lynch

Recommended

Opinion

Former SAA executive denies spying allegations

& -
Vuyo Tuku says he was never accused of spying even when SAA sent charges to him
Read more
Opinion

After disastrous Zuma years, Ramaphosa must provide foreign policy clarity

-
For a country that is guided by ubuntu, South Africa has a record of embarrassing international blunders
Read more
Coronavirus

Appeal to Khosa judgment imminent as family rejects police minister’s deal

-
The family of Collins Khosa is threatening to seek a personal costs order against Police Minister Bheki Cele
Read more
Coronavirus

Eusebius McKaiser: I’m afraid of Covid-19 and that’s okay

-
We are humans, not just numbers, and we need to tell people’s stories and acknowledge our fears
Read more
Coronavirus

Singapore slammed for ‘cruel’ Zoom death sentence

-
Zoom has become popular during virus lockdowns worldwide for everything from virtual school classes to business meetings — but Human Rights Watch criticised its use to mete out capital punishment
Read more
Coronavirus

Rose says Premier League players treated like ‘lab rats’

-
The Premier League conducted 748 tests on players and staff on Sunday and Monday as part of their bid to restart matches in June
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19 brings South Africa’s daily carbon emissions down by 20%

-
With the nearly two-month grinding the economy to a halt as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown, carbon emissions globally have dropped to 2006 levels
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa could see 40 000 Covid-19 deaths by November

-
South Africa won’t have enough hospital beds, intensive care or otherwise, to treat Covid-19 patients, official predictions reveal. But there’s still time to act, say experts
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

Appeal to Khosa judgment imminent as family rejects police minister’s...

The family of Collins Khosa is threatening to seek a personal costs order against Police Minister Bheki Cele
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Eusebius McKaiser: I’m afraid of Covid-19 and that’s okay

We are humans, not just numbers, and we need to tell people’s stories and acknowledge our fears
-
Read more
Business

Legalising the cannabis economy takes a Covid-19 hit

The lockdown has prevented public consultations and parliamentary committee meetings on the commercial use of marijuana and hemp
-
Read more
Africa

Raila Odinga: The US and Europe cannot abandon their leadership...

Today, the whole world stands where Europe was in 1945. Europe recovered then thanks to massive international assistance. That same attitude of cooperation and solidarity is needed now more than ever
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Are you trying to ban our legal cigarettes forever?

-
We have lost access to legitimate products at the right price in the market, and instead been handed over to the illegal market like sheep to a pack of wolves
Read more
Special Reports

Lessons from South Korea for Africa’s development

-
'Leaders can push people through, through their vision and inspiration, based on their exemplary actions'
Read more
Special Reports

Old Mutual announces digital AGM

-
An ambitious plan to create Africa’s biggest digital classroom is intended to address one of the continent’s biggest challenges — access to education
Read more
Special Reports

Lessons for our future

-
Tech-enabled education is more than just replicating classrooms online, and Africa needs to embrace the power of tech urgently
Read more
Special Reports

Midwives are the backbone of maternal health systems

-
Let’s unite for and with midwives to prioritise and protect women’s sexual and reproductive health and rights, even in these difficult times
Read more
Special Reports

Alcohol, tobacco and substance use during Covid-19

-
The second Dr Reddy's webinar explored how the virus and lockdown has left many feeling overwhelmed and how banning tobacco and alcohol hasn't helped
Read more
Special Reports

Fluxmans Attorneys Webinar

-
Employers must be up-to-date with health and safety regulations concerning Covid-19 and be very careful with restructuring and retrenchments
Read more
Special Reports

LISTEN: The latest episode of Be Accountable

-
Gareth Cliff explores the progressive pathway to accounting excellence, and discusses the merits of hiring an accountant who belongs to the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now