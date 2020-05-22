Subscribe
Subscribe
AfricaCoronavirus

Lifting the arms embargo on South Sudan would be a disgrace

Later this month, the UN Security Council will vote on whether to lift the arms embargo on South Sudan. Doing so would be a terrible mistake
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

COMMENT

The African Union (AU) under the chairmanship of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa — in this year in which it is calling for the ‘silencing of the guns’ — has an opportunity to show the world that it can take a stand against its member states which are violating the human rights of its citizens.

The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to debate on May 31 2020 a proposed resolution to lift the arms embargo against South Sudan. Meanwhile, civil society organisations in that country are calling on the Security Council and the international community, especially the AU, to vote for the renewal of the arms embargo.

Neither the UNSC nor the AU can afford to be associated with the violence in South Sudan. Human rights groups, including the United Nations own investigators, have documented horrific human rights abuses including rape, torture and murder committed by both government forces and lawless militias that roam that country. Ordinary South Sudanese have become victims of a political and ethnic power struggle amid fierce competition among the ruling elite for the control of state resources.

This is a country where there are more cabinet ministers and vice-presidents than there are ventilators to treat victims of the Covid-19 pandemic. South Sudan does not need arms. It needs health facilities to curb and flatten the curve of the coronavirus.

Lifting of the arms embargo would reverse the gains of the recent peace process and unification exercise. Does it make sense to be considering lifting an arms embargo against a government which has killed more innocent civilians in the last few years than the pandemic has so far killed in the entire continent. Who is the enemy against whom these arms are going to be unleashed? The enemy of the state should be the virus, and not civilians. Why not import ventilators, masks and protective clothing instead of arms?

Whilst the world is declaring war against coronavirus South Sudan wants to unleash war against its unarmed civilians. What justification for the government of South Sudan to be calling for the lifting of the arms embargo at this time when the world is trying to save the developing countries’ collapsing economies. Is coronavirus not the enemy against which the African continent’s arsenals should be unleashed?

Who is going to benefit from the lifting of the arms embargo, certainly not the civilian population of South Sudan. The killing of innocent civilians most probably will exceed what the coronavirus is projected might wipe out if intervention were to be effected timeously instead of buying arms. The question is why would countries that believe in protection of human rights want to sell arms to South Sudan which is in such a dire need for peace. The government of Sudan has no foreign enemy, its enemy is its civilian population whose security depends on the state.

The chaos in South Sudan, the collapsed and the dysfunctional state institutions have created a fertile ground for the ruling elite to loot state assets and to prey on innocent civilians.

The unbridled chaos that prevails in that country has created a fertile ground for corrupt state officials to use ethnicity and patronage to dish out state resources whilst leaving the poor starving to death in a country which is abundantly endowed with natural resources. Instead of the government inviting investors to grow the economy, it is calling for the lifting of the arms embargo in order to further erode civilian liberties and to consolidate the factionalised oligarchic rule or dictatorship.

Sadly, this is happening under the watch of the AU currently. This is the opportunity for the AU to intervene on behalf of the helpless and voiceless citizens of South Sudan. People want food, they want shelter, they want health facilities, they want peace — not guns.


The poor people of South Sudan have no voice. Civil society institutions are either muted or have collapsed. The military state has rendered some civil society institutions an appendage to the state, thus taking away any accountability. We the people of the continent and people of conscience must raise our voices and say to our governments: Stop this madness.

Thozamile Botha is a political activist and a member of the Stalwarts and Veterans Group of the African National Congress (ANC).

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.
Thozamile Botha
Thozamile Botha is currently a member of the ANC Stalwarts and Veterans of the ANC. He was the founder president of the Port Elizabeth Black Civic Organisation (Pebco), former Head of the ANC local and Regional Government Department and a former member of the ANC national executive committee. He headed the ANC regional and local government negotiating team at Codesa.

Recommended

Africa

Civil unrest turns deadly in Guinea

-
Guinea’s response to the coronavirus has exacerbated the country’s existing fault lines
Read more
Cartoons

Cartoon: Carlos on kids returning to school

-
Catching Covid-19 or OCD?
Read more
Coronavirus

Schools reopening terrifies me

-
It’s not just me who’s worried. Teachers unions are concerned about the capacity of schools to operate safely — and rightly so
Read more
Coronavirus

Fear and loathing in the fertile valley of Ceres

-
Workers in the agricultural and agri-business heartland – and Covid-19 hotspot – fear catching the disease but need the income; stigma stalks the sick; and younger people ignore the virus
Read more
Africa

Swati editors flee to safety in SA

-
Independent media is under threat as authorities harass and threaten journalists
Read more
Business

Lockdown relief scheme payouts to employees tops R14-billion

-
Now employers and employees can apply to the Unemployment Insurance Fund for relief scheme payments
Read more
Coronavirus

Five lessons on reopening SA’s schools

& -
COMMENT As the department of basic education struggles with when and how to reopen schools, we must remember...
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19 levels a political football in the Western Cape

-
A move to level three lockdown for the province may become a battle between the Democratic Alliance, and the provincial opposition, the ANC
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Education

Education: A state of unreadiness

Evidence shows schools are not ready as the department pushes them to reopen in 10 days
-
Read more
Business

Sell assets or create a new airline? Tussle over SAA...

The department of public enterprises is concerned that the proposed sale of assets threatens its plans to engineer SAA 2.0
-
Read more
Business

Reserve Bank cuts repo rate by 50 basis points

The Monetary Policy Committee has cut the repurchase rate by a further 50 basis points, after a two consecutive cuts of 100 basis points earlier this year
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

PPS webinar Part 2: Small business, big risk

-
The risks that businesses face and how they can be dealt with are something all business owners should be well acquainted with
Read more
Special Reports

Call for applications for the position of GCRO executive director

-
The Gauteng City-Region Observatory is seeking to appoint a high-calibre researcher and manager to be the executive director and to lead it
Read more
Special Reports

DriveRisk stays safe with high-tech thermal camera solution

-
Itec Evolve installed the screening device within a few days to help the driver behaviour company become compliant with health and safety regulations
Read more
Special Reports

Senwes launches Agri Value Chain Food Umbrella

-
South African farmers can now help to feed the needy by donating part of their bumper maize crop to delivery number 418668
Read more
Special Reports

Ethics and internal financial controls add value to the public sector

-
National treasury is rolling out accounting technician training programmes to upskill those who work in its finance units in public sector accounting principles
Read more
Special Reports

Lessons from South Korea for Africa’s development

-
'Leaders can push people through, through their vision and inspiration, based on their exemplary actions'
Read more
Special Reports

Old Mutual announces digital AGM

-
An ambitious plan to create Africa’s biggest digital classroom is intended to address one of the continent’s biggest challenges — access to education
Read more
Special Reports

Lessons for our future

-
Tech-enabled education is more than just replicating classrooms online, and Africa needs to embrace the power of tech urgently
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now