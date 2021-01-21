Subscribe
Pandemic hobbles learners’ futures

Left behind: A 2016 study found 78% of South African grade four learners could not read for meaning. This existing crisis is deepened during lockdowns, when learners’ schooling is severely disrupted, leading parents and teachers to worry about the long-term implications of absence from school. (PeopleImages)
0

As parents hope to get their children back to school in the next few weeks, many, including experts and teachers, are concerned that the disruption caused by the pandemic will have long-lasting dire consequences.

The executive director of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa, Basil Manuel, told the Mail & Guardian that grade one should have been one of the classes to go back to school along with grade 12 because of how crucial the grade is. 

Bongekile Macupe
Bongekile Macupe is an education reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Coronavirus

