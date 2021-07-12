Covid-19 vaccinations: How are the provinces doing?

Every day the department of health posts the latest information from its vaccine statistics dashboard on its SA Coronavirus website.The numbers shown are a snapshot as at 17:00 on a particular day. We use data from the dashboard in this vaccinations table to track the proportion of adults (people 18 years and older) in each province who have received a vaccine.

This is the target population of the vaccination roll-out. The estimated number of people in this age group used in the table was obtained from Statistics South Africa.

South Africa is using two vaccines, the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot and the two-dose Pfizer.

The health department vaccination dashboard has a disclaimer that states: “Data displayed in this dashboard only contains vaccination records captured on the live Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) and excludes vaccination records captured on paper within the last 24 hours. Totals will be adjusted as back-capturing and data validation are done.”

The daily vaccination numbers used on Bhekisisa’s Covid-19 vaccinations in SA widget are calculated by subtracting today’s total vaccinations from yesterday’s total, so it may be different from the department of health’s dashboard’s “vaccinations administered in the last 24 hours”.

