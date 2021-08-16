 Subscribe or Login

Coronavirus

Private health sector accepts Covid-19 vaccine walk-ins

Spreading a measure of safety: Healthcare workers wait for doses to start vaccinating people with Pfizer vaccines at the Bertha Gxowa Hospital in Germiston. Photo: Michele Spatari/AFP
0

People eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations can now easily make use of walk-in services at private sector health facilities across South Africa. 

Business for South Africa (B4SA), an alliance of South African volunteers working with the government and other social partners to mobilise resources and capacity to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, said independent community pharmacies, private pharmacy chains such as Dis-Chem and Clicks, private hospitals and medical scheme vaccination sites would administer doses to everyone aged 35 and older.

People living in South Africa can get the jabs regardless of whether they have medical insurance or not, it added in a statement.

“Sites will accept anyone for vaccination who has an ID [identity document], passport or other form of identification, regardless of their nationality,” B4SA said.

Pre-registration is not a requirement and those who show up at the sites without first doing so will be assisted through the process. Pre-registration on the national Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) is however advised for those that can, as this will allow them to get their vaccines quicker.

“We encourage all citizens above the age of 35, whether registered or not, insured or not, to visit a vaccine site closest to them to receive their life-saving vaccination … Getting the vaccine as soon as you can is the priority, so walk into your nearest site if this is more convenient,” said Stavros Nicolaou, chairperson of the health workgroup for B4SA. 

In two weeks’ time, on 1 September, vaccinations will be extended to those aged below 35 but over 18, who will also be able to make use of private sector walk-in centres.

On Sunday more than 10 000 people were vaccinated across the country, bringing the national tally of those who have received at least one Covid-19 dose to more than 9.3-million people. 

Slightly more than 4-million people had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday with either the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the double-shot Pfizer one.

The full public and private sector list of vaccination sites can be found here: https://sacoronavirus.co.za/active-vaccination-sites/

Here are the vaccination sites:

8127334e-private-sector-vaccination-sites-16-august-2021_finalDownload

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

