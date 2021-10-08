 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Coronavirus

South Africans can now access their Covid-19 vaccination certificate digitally

South Africans can now apply for a Covid-19 digital vaccine certificate (Photo by Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

South Africans can now apply for a Covid-19 digital vaccine certificate through a digital vaccination certificate portal, the department of health said on Friday.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla told a news briefing that the introduction of the portal was a major highlight in the country’s ongoing battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The launching of the certificate – a joint venture between the health department and the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research – comes a day after the UK announced it was removing South Africa from its Covid-19 travel red list.

“We expect that this certificate will be a tool to enable vaccinated people to access many opportunities. Amongst others, we expect sports and recreation to open up more for vaccinated people and shops to provide discounts,” said Phaahla.

The project manager of the electronic vaccination data system, Milani Wolmarans, said the system had been developed using a phased approach and was currently in phase one. 

“The system will have new enhancements as the development progresses. The design of the vaccination certificate will be enhanced to ensure that it remains up to date with local and international standards,” Wolmarans said.

Each vaccination certificate has an expiry date which means the holder must update it on the digital vaccination certificate portal. Wolmarans stressed that the expiry date did not apply to the vaccine received, but rather the certificate itself.

“You will therefore have to download your updated vaccination certificate for it to remain valid. The department of health will advise on the availability of newer versions of the Covid-19 vaccination certificate as it becomes available” she added.

National vaccination roll-out coordinator Nicholas Crisp said those who received a second jab of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, or perhaps a possible booster jab in the future, needed to update their existing certificate with the  updated information. 

Only people who have received their Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa are eligible to access the vaccination certificate, which requires a valid South African ID, foreign passport number or an asylum/refugee number to download.

The certificates only reflect vaccines that are part of the national vaccine programme, said Crisp. This means a person who has received one dose in the country, and a second one elsewhere, can only get a South African certificate reflecting the jab received in the country.

A separate vaccine certificate to prove a person is fully vaccinated must be issued by the country the drug was administered in. 

In addition to providing an identity number, the vaccination code issued after being vaccinated is also required for a certificate.

Wolmarans said starting from Friday until Monday, vaccination codes would  be re-sent via SMS for those that no longer had them. Wolmarans said vaccination certificates could be downloaded multiple times, but there was a limit of two or three times a day.

Possible network issues due to high traffic volumes or a network error might occur, she noted.

Phaahla encouraged people experiencing challenges on the vaccination certificate portal to contact the Covid-19 hotline: 0800 029 999 or WhatsApp support line: 0600 123 456. 

A step-by-step toolkit to guide you through downloading your digital vaccine certificate has been compiled and can be viewed here.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

The Zondo commission at a glance: A timeline from 2016...

M&G Premium

Luke Feltham has compiled a timeline that represents the major events, testimonies and controversies of the commission
Luke Feltham
National

Q&A Sessions: ‘Covering struggle funerals was my redemption’ — Noxolo...

Veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom talks to Denvor de Wee about her childhood in the rural Eastern Cape, the day her neighbour Chris Hani was murdered and the secret to her ageless beauty
denvor de wee

More top stories

Coronavirus

South Africans can now access their Covid-19 vaccination certificate digitally

A step-by-step toolkit explains everything you need to know to download your digital vaccination certificate
Eunice Stoltz
Politics

The Zondo commission at a glance: A timeline from 2016...

M&G Premium

Luke Feltham has compiled a timeline that represents the major events, testimonies and controversies of the commission
Luke Feltham
National

South Africa removed from infamous UK red list

The shaving of the red list will be seen as a long overdue cull by critics both inside and outside the UK
Luke Feltham
Business

SA one of the biggest spenders on social assistance globally...

Social grants are by far the largest facet of South Africa’s social protection system in terms of the number of people covered, according to the World Bank
anathi madubela
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×