Subscribe
Digital Editions

17 April 2020

0

The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers

The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them, you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian.

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Staff Reporter

Recommended

Digital Editions

09 April 2020

-
The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online...
Read more
Digital Editions

03 April 2020

-
The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online...
Read more
Digital Editions

27 March 2020

-
The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers
Read more
Digital Editions

20 March 2020

-
The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers
Read more
Digital Editions

13 March 2020

-
The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers Thank you for being a valued subscriber to...
Read more
Digital Editions

6 March 2020

-
The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers Thank you being a valued subscriber to the...
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

Without a clear plan, SAA stood no chance

Despite R50 billion being pumped into the state airline, the current collapse was always likely thanks to political appointees, corruption and the ANC not deciding what it wanted out of SAA, writes Sabelo Skiti
-
Read more
Business

Pick n Pay workers lose their jobs for ‘striking’ during...

A group of workers have been dismissed, but they insist they never embarked on industrial action in the first place
-
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa’s invisible majority: Women feeding hungry families

Sit up, take notice and get angry that a third of South African households have R120 or less a person a week for food, let alone nutritious food
& -
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

MTN SA moves to ease Covid-19 disruption

-
Measures include key digital innovations, including zero-rated channels and free peer-to-peer payments
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele delivers on its promises

-
Today marks the payout on maturity to shareholders for the B-BBEE scheme that is committed to transforming South Africa
Read more
Special Reports

Health Economist wanted for LNHSSP

-
The Health Economist will provide technical assistance to the project activities related to health and nutrition financing
Read more
Special Reports

Nutrition Specialist wanted in Lesotho

-
The Nutrition Specialist will plan implement and co-ordinate nutrition activities in Lesotho's health facilities and communities
Read more
Special Reports

Rahima Moosa Hospital nursing college introduces no-touch facial recognition access system

-
The new system allows the hospital to enrol people’s faces immediately, using artificial intelligence, and integrates easily with existing access control infrastructure, including card readers and biometrics
Read more
Special Reports

Everyone’s talking about it. Even Kentucky

-
Earlier this year South African fried chicken fast-food chain, Chicken Licken®, launched a campaign for their wallet-friendly EasyBucks® meals, based on the idea of ‘Everyone’s talking about it.’
Read more
Special Reports

New energy mix on the cards

-
REI4P already has and will continue to yield thousands of employment opportunities
Read more
Special Reports

The online value of executive education in a Covid-19 world

-
Executive education courses further develop the skills of leaders in the workplace
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.