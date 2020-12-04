Digital Editions 04 December 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives Digital Editions 27 November 2020 Staff Reporter - 27 Nov 2020 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online... Read more Digital Editions 20 November 2020 Staff Reporter - 20 Nov 2020 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online... Read more Digital Editions 13 November 2020 Staff Reporter - 13 Nov 2020 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online... Read more Digital Editions 6 November 2020 Staff Reporter - 6 Nov 2020 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online... Read more Digital Editions 30 October 2020 Staff Reporter - 30 Oct 2020 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online... Read more Digital Editions 23 October 2020 Staff Reporter - 23 Oct 2020 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online... Read more Advertising Headlines National This is how the SIU catches crooks Athandiwe Saba talked to the Special Investigating Unit’s Andy Mothibi about its caseload, including 1 000 Covid contracts Athandiwe Saba - 3 Dec 2020 Read more Opinion Richard Calland: Not much has shuffled in the political pack Stocktake at the end of a momentous year shows that the ruling party holds all the cards but has little room for manoeuvre Richard Calland - 3 Dec 2020 Read more Health Tighter Covid restrictions for N. Mandela Bay — other hotspots... With the number of cases spiralling out of control in hotspots in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape, longer curfews and restrictions on alcohol sales are being implemented Sarah Smit & Mg Data Desk - 3 Dec 2020 Read more Coronavirus Excess deaths rise, starting in Covid hotspot Eastern Cape As the pandemic’s second wave spreads through the country, the number of excess deaths increases too boitumelo kgobotlo - 3 Dec 2020 Read more Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…