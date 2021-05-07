Digital Editions 07 May 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives 30 April 2021 23 April 2021 16 April 2021 09 April 2021 01 April 2021 26 March 2021 Advertising Headlines Ace carves his name in ANC history Ace Magashule has thrown the ANC secretary general’s office, once occupied by stalwarts Oliver Tambo and Walter Sisulu, into disarray ‘Who will feed my children if these powerships chase the... Final EIAs for controversial Karpowership projects submitted to environment minister Barbara Creecy ‘Don’t panic’ about India Covid variant Scientists in South Africa say there’s no evidence that the B.1.617 is worse than our local variant Editorial: Covid-19 vs ANC palace politics Our way of life is still far from finding its “new normal” and we aren’t getting any closer, while palace politics once again take centre stage as we head to October’s local elections Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…