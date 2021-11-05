Digital Editions 05 November 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives Editorial: Deepening era of coalitions will test the maturity of South Africa’s democracy Local elections: As the portraits come down, the Comrades count the cost Climate justice begins with the human right to water Torture is not limited to CIA black sites – it’s alive in South Africa’s prisons South African football’s ticking time bomb Everyone — not just governments — must act to mitigate climate change Advertising Headlines Poll day: The Great StayawayM&G Premium Only a few people have chosen who will govern South Africa’s municipalities Ramaphosa urges political leaders to work together as coalition talks... Of South Africa’s 213 municipalities, the ANC attained a majority in 161. Meanwhile, there are 66 hung councils that will need to be governed through coalitions The future is coalitions as parties battle it out for...M&G Premium After a dismal showing at the polls, all the major parties – with some smaller kingmakers – will now begin the horse-trading to run your municipality Mabuyane hints at possible coalition with DA in Nelson Mandela...M&G Premium Oscar Mabuyane tested waters with the ANC provincial executive committee regarding a possible coalition with the DA during a special meeting on Thursday Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…