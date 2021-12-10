Digital Editions 10 December 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives Get people involved in development Non-disclosure agreements for whistleblowers not in line with Constitution ‘Don’t vax or Ramaphosa will stay on’M&G Premium Children between 12 and 17 are now eligible for second vaccine shot Covid-19 lockdown restrictions still to be discussed, says Gungubele Editorial: Constitutional Amendment Bill on land is a spectacular and expected failure Advertising Headlines Multimillion-rand hostage drama spawns alleged murder ‘cover-up’M&G Premium Investigation: Inside a kidnapping rescue mission gone wrong. The result? The alleged shooting of a Somali civilian Non-disclosure agreements for whistleblowers not in line with Constitution Non-disclosure clauses effectively prevent any wrongdoing from leaking out into the public domain and the Protected Disclosures Act should be amended to address this shortcoming Mabuza says he was hospitalised in Russia at his own... The speaker of parliament intervened when the DA demanded the deputy president comment on rumours he had been poisoned, saying health information was confidential Children between 12 and 17 are now eligible for second... Those 12 years and older who are severely immunocompromised can get a Pfizer booster dose at least 28 days after their second jab Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…