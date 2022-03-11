Digital Editions 11 March 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives Don’t revive Leopold’s ghost or legitimise DRC’s president, Felix Tshisekedi The Batman: The Dark Knight has always reflected contemporary tastes Roman Abramovich among seven oligarchs sanctioned by UK Right of reply: Banking on the truth Ukraine crisis is also an opportunity for Africa Fikile the Clown fails to fix, instead he struts Advertising Headlines Zondo report softened resistance to private funding for NPAM&G PREMIUM The National Prosecuting Authority risks reputational damage if it fails to act and donor money is part of the answer — as long as there was transparency ‘SA is heading towards another lost decade’M&G PREMIUM Last month’s budget was positive about the trajectory of the economy but near-term growth projection are only slightly higher than during South Africa’s darkest years Zondo named chief justice President Cyril Ramaphosa has rejected a recommendation from the JSC that he appoint Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya as head of the judiciary Ex-combatants threaten to take Ramaphosa to court Military veterans from Umkhonto weSizwe, Azanian People’s Liberation Army and Azanian National Liberation Army have sought legal advice in a dispute over payments Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…