Democracy tested: What the 2024 African election scorecard reveals about progress and problems

Some elections show signs of progress — youth-driven political transitions and active citizen involvement — others reveal systemic problems, including political manipulation and disenfranchisement. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

As the dust settles on 2024, it’s clear that African voters are making their voices heard, challenging entrenched political norms and demanding accountability. This year, the continent witnessed landmark elections, from Senegal to Ghana, each with its own story of triumph, transition and turmoil. Here’s a recap of the key electoral events across Africa and what they signal for the continent’s democratic trajectory

Senegal (March and November)

Senegal’s political scene saw major shifts in 2024. In March, the ruling party faced a major upset as 44-year-old Bassirou Faye secured a decisive victory, signaling a generational shift in leadership and the electorate’s growing appetite for new ideas. His win represented not just a political transition but a reimagining of Senegalese governance in the context of modernization and reform.

But this was followed by a snap parliamentary election in November, where the Pastef party, led by the current president, achieved a majority in parliament by securing a strong electoral mandate against the former president Macky Sall’s party. This outcome underscored the changing political tides in Senegal and reflected widespread public support for a new vision led by young, reformist leaders.

The rise of Pastef and the departure of Sall’s traditional party signal both hope and challenges: citizens are clearly seeking economic transformation and a fresh response to the country’s challenges but navigating political divides in Senegal’s evolving democracy will require careful and strategic leadership.

South Africa (May)

For the first time in 30 years, the ruling ANC lost its parliamentary majority, signalling widespread frustration over corruption, unemployment and energy crises. South Africa’s May 2024 elections were historic; the ANC garnered only 40% of the vote, its lowest since 1994, amid rising discontent over persistent economic inequality and service delivery failures.

This shift in political dynamics brought opposition parties into prominence, such as the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), as well as uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, led by former ANC president Jacob Zuma. Despite technical glitches and low voter turnout (about 58%), the peaceful transition indicates strong democratic resilience, though the path forward remains uncertain.

Women also played a central role in these elections, both as active voters and election officials. But gender representation setbacks in parliament reflect continued gaps in gender equity, despite reforms.

The ANC’s loss signalled a new era in South African politics, emphasising the need for a government of national unity to respond to citizens’ demands for job creation, poverty reduction, and energy reform.

Rwanda (July)

Rwandese citizens once again went to the polls to elect their president, who will lead them for the next five years. As expected by many political analysts, Paul Kagame secured yet another overwhelming victory with 99% of the vote — a margin that even a scientific laboratory machine would struggle to replicate. Kagame has maintained this pattern since assuming office in 2000, often compared to the founder of modern Singapore because of his vision for governance, women’s empowerment and economic reforms.

Kagame’s presidency has been instrumental in transforming Rwanda into a success story of economic growth and gender equality. But concerns linger about the cost of such transformation. Critics accuse his government of political suppression, silencing dissent and creating a political system that sidelines opposition voices. The imprisonment of opposition leader Diane Rwigara, for example, underscores these concerns, as Rwanda faces scrutiny for a democratic environment characterised by limited political freedoms.

While Kagame’s policies have brought stability and development to Rwanda, the question remains whether the country can balance effective governance with genuine democratic principles.

Mozambique (October)

Mozambique’s October 2024 elections highlighted deep concerns about electoral integrity, governance, and socio-political stability. While the ruling party, Frelimo, secured another victory, it came amid allegations of electoral fraud, including ballot-stuffing and intimidation, which sparked violent protests in key urban centres. These protests reflected frustrations over governance, corruption, inequality and a lack of trust in electoral processes. The continued dominance of Frelimo underscores the need for electoral reforms to rebuild public confidence. Adding to these challenges is the failure of the Southern African Development Community to take decisive action in addressing Mozambique’s political instability and unrest. Continued violence and deaths are a reflection of unresolved political issues that elections alone cannot resolve. It is crucial to return to the drawing board, identify underlying causes, and implement long-lasting peace initiatives.

Economically, Mozambique continues to struggle, with the aftermath of cyclones Idai and Kenneth and the post-pandemic recovery weighing heavily on sectors like agriculture and tourism. These socio-political and economic issues demand transparency, accountability and inclusive reforms to build a more stable and democratic future. These electoral problems and protests point toward the need for greater transparency, inclusivity and accountability to ensure that Mozambique can build a democratic future amid mounting socio-economic issues.

Botswana (October)

In a historic shift, Botswana’s ruling Botswana Democratic Party, which has maintained power for 58 years, suffered a significant electoral defeat. This represents a major political shift in a country long celebrated for its democratic stability. The defeat serves as a stark reminder that governments are not immune to electoral backlash, particularly when public trust is eroded over unfulfilled promises or ineffective governance.

This political transition could open doors for reforms and increased transparency in governance, signaling hope for a new era of inclusivity and responsiveness to citizens’ needs. Botswana’s democratic resilience will now face the test of implementing reforms while maintaining stability.

Somaliland (November)

Somaliland’s delayed elections saw Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi and his Waddani Party emerge victorious with a landslide win. This result reflects public demand for political stability, better governance, and economic recovery in the face of political fragmentation and persistent issues related to international recognition.

Abdullahi’s victory marks an important moment in Somaliland’s continued pursuit of legitimacy and self-determination. This landslide result could pave the way for renewed international engagement and stronger efforts to address economic disparities and security concerns in the region.

Namibia (November)

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah made history as Namibia’s first female president, a significant milestone for gender equality. But her victory has been overshadowed by allegations of electoral malpractice and foreign interference, casting doubt on the legitimacy of her administration. Rather than celebrating this historic achievement, her presidency risks being mired in controversy, with widespread opposition highlighting flaws in Namibia’s electoral process. Reports of voter suppression and electoral irregularities have marked the nation’s elections as among the most problematic in its 34-year democratic history.

Compounding these problems is the continued decline of the ruling Swapo party in the National Assembly, with its seats dropping from 77 in 2014 to just 51 in 2024. This decline signals a growing dissatisfaction with the party’s governance and the erosion of public trust. For Nandi-Ndaitwah, the road ahead will be fraught with challenges as she navigates political divisions, attempts to rebuild trust, and addresses questions about the credibility of her presidency.

Ghana (December)

Ghana’s December 2024 poll closed Africa’s busy election year with its elections setting the standard for transparency and credibility. The process showcased the role of the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development’s Coalition of Domestic Election Observers, which came up with parallel voter tabulation and parties using their own data collation platforms. This ensured the results were clear, accurate and widely trusted — setting a high bar for other nations to prioritise data for credible elections. The country had 18 million registered voters in Ghana and a president-elect in less than 24 hours after polls closed. In contrast, Namibia, with 1.5 million voters, took a whole week. Ghana doesn’t just set the pace, it is the pace.

John Mahama’s decisive win is a clear call to action. Ghanaian citizens have emphasised, through Afrobarometer Round 10 survey findings, their desire to see key priorities addressed, including jobs, infrastructure, health and education. This victory signals a strong demand for responsiveness and accountability from the new administration. Voters expect progress and improved resource management, and Mahama’s leadership will now be judged on his ability to deliver on these pressing needs.

Broader trends across Africa

The 2024 elections underscore a continent in transition. Africa’s democratic progress continues to grapple with issues such as corruption, flawed electoral processes, service delivery failures, political discontent and generational shifts in leadership.

From Senegal’s shifting political tides, South Africa’s ANC loss, Mozambique’s electoral disputes and Rwanda’s model of economic transformation paired with political tension to Botswana’s historic change of leadership and Ghana’s example of transparent election processes and embracing data-driven democracy, the lessons of 2024 demonstrate that democracy thrives on transparency, inclusivity, trust and effective leadership.

The 2024 African election scorecard offers key lessons as the continent reflects on its democratic journey. Democracy is more than just voting, it requires government accountability, transparency and prioritizing citizens’ voices. While issues such as corruption, electoral manipulation and unequal service delivery persist, the democratic shifts seen in several regions are promising. From peaceful transitions of power to youth-led movements, Africa’s elections highlight a shared commitment to good governance. As we look ahead to 2025, particularly with the upcoming elections in Malawi and Zambia, there is hope that this momentum will continue. African citizens are proving to be increasingly discerning voters, ready to reward or punish leaders based on their performance.

Nyasha Mcbride Mpani is the project lead for the Data for Governance Alliance at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation based in Cape Town.