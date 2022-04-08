Digital Editions 08 April 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives Afrophobia: The violence of the letter R Editorial: Praise for treasury’s Mogajane, but his replacement faces a battle Manage assets better to fix municipal governance How to get compensation for Covid-19 vaccine injury From one disaster to another; from Jan van Riebeeck to Steve Hofmeyr Loneliness: A chain that melts the blood inside veins Advertising Headlines Black Coffee says Grammy is ‘a career milestone’ For the DJ who coined an authentic signature sound of Afropolitan house, Nkosinathi Maphumulo aka Black Coffee’s Grammy win signifies a milestone for African... Zandile Gumede to stand as ANC chairperson in eThekwiniM&G PREMIUM But the step-aside rules mean the former mayor may not be able to take up office if she wins Past haunts new property regulator chairperson Steve NgubeniM&G Premium Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said there was nothing improper about appointing him now because 10 years had passed since he was fired for ‘financial misconduct’ Zandile Gumede vs Thabani Nyawose: Who will lead eThekwini? The ANC eThekwini chairperson is running against the speaker of eThekwini metropolitan municipality Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…