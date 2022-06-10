Digital Editions 10 June 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives Detained and deported: Journalism has become a risky business in Benin What’s that smell? The legacy of polluted air floating into Gauteng WATCH LIVE: EFF disrupts parliament calling Ramaphosa a criminal ANC lacks the political will to push economic transformationM&G PREMIUM Ramaphosa, Rajesh Gupta and the other ‘dead presidents’ M&G is hiring: Climate & Environment Editor Advertising Headlines City Power recovers R500 000 worth of illegal aluminium electricity... The utility buys R11-bn of electricity from Eskom which it needs to sell to make revenue and reinvest but instead it loses R2-bn a year due to illegal connections Opposition demands that Ramaphosa account for incident in which money... EFF tries to disrupt president’s speech to Parliament by bringing up deluge of points of order Embattled Ramaphosa suspends Mkhwebane The decision came despite inventive litigation launched by the public protector to stave off both suspension and a parliamentary impeachment inquiry What’s that smell? The legacy of polluted air floating into... The province may be in for a heavy stench as the winds blow in from Mpumalanga. The M&G looks back at the events that contributed to this state of affairs Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…