10 June 2022

City Power recovers R500 000 worth of illegal aluminium electricity...

The utility buys R11-bn of electricity from Eskom which it needs to sell to make revenue and reinvest but instead it loses R2-bn a year due to illegal connections

Opposition demands that Ramaphosa account for incident in which money...

EFF tries to disrupt president’s speech to Parliament by bringing up deluge of points of order

Embattled Ramaphosa suspends Mkhwebane

The decision came despite inventive litigation launched by the public protector to stave off both suspension and a parliamentary impeachment inquiry

What’s that smell? The legacy of polluted air floating into...

The province may be in for a heavy stench as the winds blow in from Mpumalanga. The M&G looks back at the events that contributed to this state of affairs
