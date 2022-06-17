Subscribe

17 June 2022

It’s not ‘happy Youth Day’ for many

It’s more than seven years since the #FeesMustFall protests. Then as now, we have to ask, have their prospects improved?

Zuma turns to concourt in bid to halt arms deal...

Former president argues that SCA president Mandisa Maya misdirected herself when she dismissed his appeal

Why Ramaphosa farm theft woes pose a headache for Zweli...

M&G Premium

While Cyril Ramaphosa's detractors revel in his possible demise in the wake of the case opened against him, those in Mkhize’s corner see a no-win for the ANC as a whole

What Youth Day means to South Africa’s young people

Three interns at the Mail & Guardian write about being young in South Africa today
