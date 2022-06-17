Digital Editions 17 June 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives It’s not ‘happy Youth Day’ for many What Youth Day means to South Africa’s young people OPINION| Liliesleaf Farm is a vital part of South Africa’s history that needs to be preserved OPINION| Global nuclear disarmament is long overdue Girls need ICT training to thrive in Fourth Industrial Revolution Misdiagnosis drives Africa’s terror problem Advertising Headlines It’s not ‘happy Youth Day’ for many It’s more than seven years since the #FeesMustFall protests. Then as now, we have to ask, have their prospects improved? Zuma turns to concourt in bid to halt arms deal... Former president argues that SCA president Mandisa Maya misdirected herself when she dismissed his appeal Why Ramaphosa farm theft woes pose a headache for Zweli...M&G Premium While Cyril Ramaphosa's detractors revel in his possible demise in the wake of the case opened against him, those in Mkhize’s corner see a no-win for the ANC as a whole What Youth Day means to South Africa’s young people Three interns at the Mail & Guardian write about being young in South Africa today Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…