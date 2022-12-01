Digital Editions 02 December 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives LIVE UPDATES | Ramaphosa’s political future in the balance after Phala Phala report Regional powers should drive diplomacy in DRC as M23 surrounds Goma Ten must-watch movies tackling HIV-Aids Why President Cyril Ramaphosa should resign Editorial: If Ramaphosa has failed, we too have failed The private sector can help ensure local-level stability in South Africa Advertising Headlines Ramaphosa cancels televised address on Phala Phala crisisM&G Premium The head of state has asked for more time to ‘consult further’ SA sails into uncharted watersM&G Premium A panel’s findings against the president on the Phala Phala scandal could take the country into the unknown with the opposition urging early elections LIVE UPDATES | Ramaphosa’s political future in the balance after... A panel has found that the president has a case to answer for receiving foreign currency, not reporting it stolen and enabling secret efforts to recover it Phala Phala fallout: David Mabuza or Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is the...M&G PREMIUM The ANC may have to decide between Mabuza and Dlamini-Zuma after Kgalema Motlanthe showed no interest in the position Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…