Has Ramaphosa’s administration passed the ‘Lady R’ test?

In a polarised world, Ramaphosa’s administration dodged some fatal bullets in the past five months that carried some hard long-term risks
Open a commission of inquiry into Joburg inferno
At least 73 people have died and scores injured when the building they lived in burnt down
The Lady R will haunt these shores
But for now, the classified report leaves relations between the United States and South Africa in a static, safe place
Ramaphosa: Face up to restructure or face a loss of sovereignty
If the state can’t face up to the need to restructure, market forces will dictate just how far the welfare of the state can spread, ultimately eroding the country’s sovereignty
