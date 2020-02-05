LOGIN
Subscribe
EducationTop Six

Read a story to children in their home language

Reading
Since 2013, Nal’ibali has been bringing children and their caregivers a special story to celebrate World Read Aloud Day. (John McCann/M&G)
0

In the Northern Cape town of Kuruman, my beloved mother, who had a grade 6 education and spoke very little English, was a master storyteller and told Setswana ditlhamane to her six children every night. 

Growing up in townships and rural towns in the 1980s and early 1990s, with the inherent lack of resources and political instability, my family was like many others in finding ways to entertain us. While my mother was a skilled narrator, my aunt was a gifted actress and she would act out her stories. All this was done in my mother tongue, Setswana, and I have been hooked on stories ever since. We may have lacked books, but these oral stories made me understand the power they hold for a curious child.

Whenever authors are commissioned to write stories, the default language of writing is English before being translated into an African language. That was my first thought when I was commissioned to write the official story for Nal’ibali’s 2020 World Read Aloud Day celebration on February 5.

My brain went into overdrive trying to come up with a story that would be interesting and also affirm the African child. Only a week before I was due to send the story in did a light bulb flash in my mind. The story came to me as soon as I decided I would write it in Setswana and translate it into English. How I underestimated the power of my own language! 

Among the benefits of reading aloud to your children are that it gives you things to talk about and builds a bond between you. What better way to do this than in the language that you express yourself best in?

We live in a multicultural, multilingual country with English constituting 8.3% of home language speakers, Afrikaans 12.1% and Setswana 8.8%, according to Statistics South Africa’s survey in 2016. At 24.6%, isiZulu is the most common home language. Yet the languages in which the majority of literature is published, including for children, are English and Afrikaans. 

Nelson Mandela said that if you speak English, “many people understand you”, but if you talk in their language “you know you go straight to their hearts”. 

Since 2013, Nal’ibali has been bringing children and their caregivers a special story to celebrate World Read Aloud Day. Last year’s story was read to 1 559  730 children on a single day. 

My story for this year’s World Read Aloud Day is called A Day to Remember and has been translated into nine South African languages. It features Nal’ibali’s much loved characters Neo, Josh, Hope, Bella, Noodle and Bella’s mother. 

Visit the Nal’ibali website at nalibali.org to download this year’s story and register your read-aloud session. 

Lorato Trok is an early literacy consultant and develops books for children, especially in African languages

Lorato Trok
Lorato Trok is an early literacy consultant and develops books for children, especially in African languages

Recommended

Sport

Why the Nedbank Cup will never be the same again

-
With a nation watching, Jomo Cosmos is one side look to use the Nedbank Cup to rediscover their prestige.
Read more
Analysis

Four years on, Lily Mine families want recovery of the bodies of three missing workers to restart

-
The ground swallowed 90 people, but three died in the tragedy and their bodies were not found
Read more
Opinion

Dear Cyril, sign the Copyright Amendment Bill

-
Reasonable time has now passed for you to act, say the signatories of this open letter to the president and Cabinet ministers
Read more
Africa

Mozambique’s government-industrial complex

& -
Dangerously close links between government officials and the private sector encourage corruption
Read more
Business

Acsa courts controversy over ‘unfair’ and inconsistent dismissal of officials

-
Acting chief executive overturns independent chairperson’s recommendation for final written warning and dismisses employees accused of improper payment processes
Read more
Education

Student vandalism at UKZN is inexcusable

-
There is nothing radical or revolutionary about burning down university property while claiming to be fighting for access to education
Read more
Education

Mandela said I could, so I got my doctorate

-
My mother was a domestic worker and my father a miner, and I went to school in the townships
Read more
Africa

Mutharika to appeal overturning of Malawi poll win

-
Mgeme Kalilani, the president's spokesperson, described the ruling as "a serious miscarriage of justice and an attack on the foundations of the country’s democracy..."
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Business

Acsa courts controversy over ‘unfair’ and inconsistent dismissal of officials

Acting chief executive overturns independent chairperson’s recommendation for final written warning and dismisses employees accused of improper payment processes
-
Read more
Education

Student vandalism at UKZN is inexcusable

There is nothing radical or revolutionary about burning down university property while claiming to be fighting for access to education
-
Read more
Africa

To really silence the guns, the AU’s resolve must be...

Conflict in Africa — and the world — is on the rise. The continent needs to take concrete measures to stop the escalating violence
-
Read more
Politics

Arrest warrant issued for no-show Zuma

The high court wants more details about the nature of the illness preventing the former president from appearing on corruption charges
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Government News

Strengthening fraternal relations

-
Strengthening fraternal relations
Read more
Press Releases

Clinical virologist appointed head of department at UKZN

-
Dr Nokukhanya Msomi was named head of Virology in the School of Laboratory Medicine and Medical Sciences.
Read more
Press Releases

Teenager excels despite challenges

-
Thandazile Ngubane matriculated with three distinctions, which earned her acceptance into the dental therapy programme at UKZN.
Read more
Special Reports

Thushanang Primary School now boasts a state-of-the-art infrastructure, courtesy of General Electric

-
General Electric partners with Eskom to upgrade Mpumulanga schools
Read more
Special Reports

Dube TradePort – A world-class industrial and commercial precinct

-
SPONSORED Created to be a world-class development, Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone offers globally integrated logistics and manufacturing infrastructure, together with...
Read more
Press Releases

SMS takes fleet management to the next level

-
Using BulkSMS, Nicholas Auto Enterprises has SMS-enabled its system to automate its maintenance alerts, which ensures each machine is functioning at optimal capacity.
Read more
Press Releases

Top KZN matriculant joins UKZN

-
Shweta Harilal attributed her exceptional results to "long hours dedicated to studying and practising maths over and over again".
Read more
Press Releases

UKZN scientists make the grade

-
Dr Veron Ramsuran and Dr Lenine Liebenberg have been named in the African Academy of Science's top 40 list.
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.