Calls grow to address marginalisation of boys in education system

With youth month around the corner, education support networks have raised the alarm on the persistent underperformance and marginalisation of boys in the education system.

“Girls are now outperforming boys in National Senior Certificate results and bachelor’s degree graduations, which is a positive achievement, but why are boys not matching up to that percentage?” asked former Gauteng education minister, Mary Metcalfe.

Malose Langa, the author of Becoming Men, said: “Boys are underperforming and there is no light shed on this issue — we need an equal society in the workplace and out in the community.”

Recent data from Statistics South Africa shows that although boys slightly outnumber girls in primary school enrollment (81.6% versus 78.5%), this trend reverses at the tertiary level, with 13.1% of women having attained tertiary qualifications, compared with 12.3% of men. This marks a significant advancement from 1996, when only 6.7% of women and 8.6% of men had obtained tertiary education.

Moreover, the 2023 National Senior Certificate results indicate that although boys and girls had similar pass rates (82.92% and 82.88% respectively), boys are more prone to dropping out before completing grade 12.

Kathryn Kure of Data Myna, an analytics platform, describes the issue as “complex”, emphasising that boys are particularly at risk of falling behind during their early schooling years.

“Gendered norms play a significant role. Boys are often expected to be dominant, self-reliant and emotionless. These expectations clash with the demands of modern learning environments,” she said.

A report by the Zero-Dropout Campaign highlights that boys are dropping out of school at higher rates than girls, largely because of entrenched gender norms and social expectations.

The report, titled, School Dropout: Gender Matters found a steady decline in the number of boys writing matric over the past decade, pointing to a trend in male learner dropout.

The research suggests that from an early age, boys are socialised into rigid and often violent forms of masculinity, making them more susceptible to bullying and less likely to feel a sense of belonging at school.

According to the report, this emotional detachment contributes to a gradual withdrawal from learning.

“Dropout comes at the end of a long process of disengagement in which learners are pushed or pulled away from school because of factors at home, at school and in their communities,” said the campaign’s communications director, Colin Wardle.

“When educators, school leaders and decision-makers are aware of the factors driving disengagement and drop-out, they will be in a better position to implement drop-out prevention strategies.”

The study also links dropout to socio-economic pressures, particularly for boys in single-parent households who may be expected to take on provider roles.

Other contributing factors include gang involvement, substance abuse and experiences of corporal punishment, all of which compound the problems boys face in staying in school.

“Boys can become easily pressured into harmful acts which will jeopardise their future all because they did not have school-based initiatives that encouraged boys to express emotions and challenge harmful gender norms,” said Langa.

During the department of basic education’s commemoration of International Day of the Boy Child, TT Mbha, the founder of the men’s wellness network Amatyma Brotherhood Circle, emphasised the need for community-based support networks to address the feeling of isolation among boys.

“Young boys often do not have strong father figures in their lives, and that is where community members should step in and guide them to make good choices to raise confident and capable young men,” Mbha said.

A Global Report on Boys’ Disengagement from Education by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation highlights a concerning trend of disengaged boys in South Africa’s education system.

According to the report, in 2022, the out-of-school rate for South African children and adolescents of primary and secondary school age was 10.54% for boys, compared to 8.17% for girls.

In response to these issues, the department of basic education said it has committed to improving foundational learning for all children.

“Through our global efforts to uplift women, and the girl child in particular, there is the unintended consequence of leaving the boy child behind in our classrooms and our communities,” said Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube during the commemoration of International Day of the Boy Child.

“Boys are either disengaging in schools or they are repeating grades. This has a societal impact, and we need to make sure that we are supporting boys and giving them space to be vulnerable to become positive male models, and to grow up to be responsible men, citizens and leaders, not engaging in violence.”

The department said it has launched initiatives which include the implementation of programmes aimed at enhancing reading, writing, and maths skills among primary pupils. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to ensure that no child is left behind in the pursuit of quality education.

But advocacy groups such as Equal Education argue that more comprehensive measures are necessary.

“We need to establish the importance of addressing systemic issues such as unequal resource allocation and the need for inclusive policies that cater to the diverse needs of all learners,” said Equal Education’s Noncedo Madubedube.